Roman Kepczyk Of Rightworks Honored Among Accounting Today’S Top 100 Most Influential People In Accounting

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The annual list recognizes the accounting industry's most impactful thought leaders, change-makers and regulators who are shaping the profession with their contributions

NASHUA, N.H., Dec. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rightworks, the only intelligent cloud services provider purpose-built for accounting firms and professionals, is proud to announce Roman Kepczyk, Director of Firm Strategy, has once again been honored as one of Accounting Today's Top 100 Most Influential People in Accounting . The recognition marks Kepczyk's 19th year on the prestigious list and highlights his significant contributions to advancing the accounting profession through innovation, leadership and unwavering dedication.

Accounting Today's annual list honors the profession's leading voices and changemakers who are shaping its future. This year's honorees addressed pivotal issues, including the integration of artificial intelligence, strengthening the talent pipeline and fostering innovation.

“In his day job at Rightworks and through his frequent speaking, writing and other thought leadership, Kepczyk is accounting's guide to technology-driven transformation, sharing digital best practices, tools and tech opportunities with anyone who will listen - and there are a lot of those, as literally hundreds of firms rely on his advice,” writes Accounting Today.

Kepczyk, who joined Rightworks in 2018, has worked for 28 years consulting exclusively with CPA firms. In his current role, he helps firms throughout North America effectively use information technology and accounting applications by optimizing their tax, audit and administrative production workflows and technology stacks.

"I'm honored to be included in Accounting Today's Top 100 Most Influential People in Accounting and to be named alongside so many colleagues within the profession who have mentored and helped me throughout my career," said Kepczyk.“Alongside this incredible group of innovative and tenacious leaders, I'm excited to continue pushing the boundaries of what's possible in accounting to ensure the profession remains relevant and impactful in an ever-evolving world.”

Click here for more information and the full list of 2024's honorees.

Connect with Rightworks

Visit our newsroom; read our blog; and follow us on LinkedIn , Facebook and Instagram .

About Rightworks

Rightworks enables accounting firms and businesses to significantly simplify operations and expand their value to clients via our award-winning intelligent cloud and learning resources. This is possible with Rightworks OneSpace, the only secure cloud environment purpose-built for the accounting and tax profession, and Rightworks Academy, the premier community for firm optimization, growth and professional development. The Academy offers access to thought leadership, events, peer communities and extensive learning resources. Founded in 2002, we've grown to serve over 10,000 accounting firms in the US-from single practitioners to Top 10 firms. For more information, please visit rightworks.com or follow us on LinkedIn , Facebook and Instagram .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

CONTACT: Media contact: Angel Flores 603-565-2194 ...