Nexans secures substantial contract for Gotland electricity connection project

Nexans has been awarded a substantial contract by Svenska kraftnät to deliver 320 km of high-voltage subsea and onshore cables for the Gotland Connection project in Sweden.



The project will address growing electricity demand on Gotland, ensuring reliable for the island.

Scheduled for completion by mid-2030, the project will play a key role in supporting Sweden's renewable energy transition goals.



Paris, December 19 th , 2024 – Nexans, a global electrification leader, has been awarded an important contract by Svenska kraftnät, the Swedish transmission system operator, for the Gotland Connection. This project further reinforces Nexans' commitment to electrifying the future and driving the energy transition forward.

The Gotland Connection will strengthen the electricity supply between Gotland and mainland Sweden. The installation of 320 km of 220 kV HVAC, subsea and onshore cables, will help meet the growing demand for electricity caused by industrial growth and renewable energy projects on the island.

Today, Gotland's electrical grid is connected to the mainland via the regional network. The conditions on Gotland have changed significantly in recent years, increasing the need for a robust, secure, and more reliable energy supply. The transition to a carbon-neutral industry on Gotland is expected to drive a sharp increase in electricity demand by the early 2030s.

Under this contract, Nexans will supply and install high-quality cable systems, which will be manufactured at several of the company's plants. These cables are designed for reliable performance and future use in renewable energy applications.

Pascal Radue, EVP of Nexans' PWR-Transmission Business Group, says:“We are pleased to partner with Svenska kraftnät on the Gotland Connection. This contract highlights our proven expertise in high-voltage cable systems and our commitment to delivering reliable and efficient solutions to support the energy transition.”

The project is scheduled for completion by mid-2030 and reinforces Nexans' position as a trusted leader in energy infrastructure solutions.

