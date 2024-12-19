Apranga Group Investor’S Calendar For The Year 2025
Date
12/19/2024 9:16:35 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The expected company releases and investor news of Apranga Group in 2025 will be announced as follows:
03.01.2025 - Retail turnover in December 2024
03.02.2025 - Retail turnover in January 2025
28.02.2025 - Interim information for 12 months 2024
03.03.2025 - Retail turnover in February 2025
01.04.2025 - Retail turnover in March 2025
03.04.2025 - Notice on General shareholders' meeting
29.04.2025 - Interim information for 3 months 2025
30.04.2025 - Resolutions of the General shareholders' meeting
30.04.2025 - Annual information for 2024
02.05.2025 - Retail turnover in April 2025
02.06.2025 - Retail turnover in May 2025
01.07.2025 - Retail turnover in June 2025
29.07.2025 - Interim report for 6 months 2025
01.08.2025 - Retail turnover in July 2025
01.09.2025 - Retail turnover in August 2025
01.10.2025 - Retail turnover in September 2025
29.10.2025 - Interim report for 9 months 2025
03.11.2025 - Retail turnover in October 2025
01.12.2025 - Retail turnover in November 2025
Rimantas Perveneckas
„Apranga“ Group General Manager
+370 5 2390801
MENAFN19122024004107003653ID1109012476
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.