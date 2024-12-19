Apranga Group Investor’S Calendar For The Year 2025

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The expected company releases and investor news of Apranga Group in 2025 will be announced as follows:

03.01.2025 - Retail in December 2024

03.02.2025 - Retail turnover in January 2025

28.02.2025 - Interim information for 12 months 2024

03.03.2025 - Retail turnover in February 2025

01.04.2025 - Retail turnover in March 2025

03.04.2025 - Notice on General shareholders' meeting

29.04.2025 - Interim information for 3 months 2025

30.04.2025 - Resolutions of the General shareholders' meeting

30.04.2025 - Annual information for 2024

02.05.2025 - Retail turnover in April 2025

02.06.2025 - Retail turnover in May 2025

01.07.2025 - Retail turnover in June 2025

29.07.2025 - Interim report for 6 months 2025

01.08.2025 - Retail turnover in July 2025

01.09.2025 - Retail turnover in August 2025

01.10.2025 - Retail turnover in September 2025

29.10.2025 - Interim report for 9 months 2025

03.11.2025 - Retail turnover in October 2025

01.12.2025 - Retail turnover in November 2025

Rimantas Perveneckas

„Apranga“ Group General Manager

+370 5 2390801