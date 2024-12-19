Automox Named A Leader In The G2 Winter 2025 Reports

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Backing up the G2 shoutout are results from a recent IDC comprehensive business value study stating that organizations achieve a remarkable 362% three-year return on (ROI) with Automox.

AUSTIN, TX, Dec. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Automox , a leading provider of Autonomous Endpoint Management (AEM) solutions, is named a leader in the G2 Winter Reports. G2, a leading peer-to-peer review site, includes Automox as a leader in its Enterprise Patch Management Quadrant, reflecting over 180 total reviews with an average of 4.5 out of 5 stars.

G2 users write about“a tool that should be in every IT team's toolbox,”“the next generation of patch management,” and“Automox is the real deal”.

Backing up the G2 shoutout are results from a recent IDC comprehensive business value study stating that organizations achieve a remarkable 362% three-year return on investment (ROI) with Automox.

This significant performance is supported by several compelling findings from the study that highlight Automox's effectiveness in automating secure patch management processes:

96% More Patches Automated : Automox users experience an increase in the number of patches applied automatically, reducing manual intervention and enabling IT teams to focus on more strategic activities.



74% More Efficient Patching Staff Activities : Automox streamlines patching activities, increasing IT staff productivity. This efficiency allows teams to allocate their time and resources to initiatives that drive business success. 280% More Patches Applied per Full-Time Equivalent (FTE) : The platform enables IT teams to manage significantly more patches with the same level of staffing, enhancing the overall security posture of organizations and mitigating potential vulnerabilities.

These achievements reflect Automox's dedication to streamlining organizations' endpoint management processes through policy-driven automation. By automating routine tasks, Automox empowers IT teams to concentrate on strategic initiatives that enhance their IT operations and fortify their defenses.

Automox's cloud-native platform stands out as an essential tool for businesses looking to enhance efficiency and maintain robust security protocols. Its ability to automate patching across diverse environments ensures timely updates and minimizes the risk of cyber threats.

About Automox

Automox is the IT automation platform for modern organizations. Policy-driven human-controlled automation empowers IT professionals to prove vulnerabilities are fixed, slash cost and complexity, win back hours in their days, and delight end users. 360+ Automox Worklet automation scripts make it easy for IT to save time, reduce risk, and thoughtfully automate OS, third-party software, and configuration updates on Windows, macOS, and Linux desktops, laptops, and servers.

Join thousands of IT heroes automating confidence across millions of endpoints with Automox.

© 2024 Automox Inc. All rights reserved.

