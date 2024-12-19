Chatmeter Sees Rapid Adoption Of Pulse AI Platform As Multi-Location Brands Seek Comprehensive Customer Intelligence

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Monthly active users (MAU) of Pulse AI: Signals grew 138% this year, helping power more than 800M interactions for multi-location brands

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chatmeter, the leader in customer intelligence, is now the most advanced AI-powered reputation management for multi-location brands thanks to product innovations and rapidly growing adoption.

Chatmeter's generative AI platform, Pulse AI , saw monthly active users (MAU) of Signals , which surfaces actionable insights from customer feedback in real time, grow by 138% this year. AI-powered Risk Monitoring flagged more than 300,000 risky reviews to brands, empowering them to proactively protect their reputation and avoid becoming the next viral brand crisis. Pulse AI's Review Responder also helped multi-location brands respond to an average of 38% more customer reviews monthly than previous manual processes.

Overall, Chatmeter's platform supported more than 9.8 billion Google search impressions and more than 857 million interactions for multi-location brands in 2024.

“The volume of digital customer chatter has exploded, making it increasingly challenging for brands to deeply understand customer feedback and identify risks at scale,” said John Mazur, CEO of Chatmeter.“Generative AI makes it possible for multi-location brands to transform all that data into actual customer intelligence. With Chatmeter's Pulse AI, marketers can do this in real time with simple natural language prompts.”

Chatmeter's Pulse AI, which is trained on multiple large language models (LLMs) and Chatmeter's proprietary data, introduced multiple new features and capabilities this year.



Signals lets businesses ask questions in natural language to understand customer chatter across reviews, surveys and social media in real time. This insight empowers them to make better, more informed decisions based on customer feedback, gain an even deeper understanding of the customer experience and learn how specific locations are performing.

Risk Monitoring enables brands to identify and prevent the next major crisis by sifting through thousands of daily reviews and social media posts to pinpoint potential risks, such as poor safety practices or discrimination, with unprecedented accuracy. Already,

Surveys 2.0 is the first self-service, generative AI-powered tool in the market that provides multi-location businesses with comprehensive customer intelligence by continuously analyzing survey data, reviews and social posts in real time. Brands can survey customers after each interaction, feeding that data into Pulse AI to extract key insights and patterns that traditional survey tools miss. Local Pages 2.0 helps multi-location brands dominate page-one search results in local markets by optimizing pages that integrate seamlessly with location listings. This helps brands boost local search visibility, capture valuable traffic and outperform competitors in local markets. Chatmeter customers have reported significant results after adopting Local Pages 2.0, with one business seeing a 25% increase in local search traffic.

Chatmeter's multi-location customers include A&W, Caliber Collision, Driven Brands and H&R Block. Recently, software review platform G2 named Chatmeter a Leader in multiple categories, including enterprise customer support and easy setup.

“The ability to tap into what your customers are saying in real time about your business is incredibly valuable,” said Brian Bisges, senior director of marketing technology at Driven Brands Inc., North America's largest automotive services company.“While traditional tactics for collecting consumer feedback, like NPS surveys, will always be there, Pulse AI presents a new way to understand the voice of the customer with actionable insights to improve customer experience. Chatmeter has already helped us dramatically improve the online visibility of our locations, and I'm looking forward to seeing how AI will supercharge our performance.”

About Chatmeter

Chatmeter is the multi-location intelligence company reimagining customer connections and reputation management through AI-powered deep listening. Chatmeter makes it easy for multi-location brands to drive real-time impact through relevant insights in critical moments that matter. Chatmeter understands the challenges of multi-location, and omnichannel reputation management, and has created a scaled platform that enables end-to-end visibility for everyone, from local owners to executive leadership. With a 93% customer retention rate, Chatmeter is the brand reputation partner of choice across the retail, restaurant, healthcare, and financial services industries, and more. For more information, visit

Media Contact

Anna Rice

...