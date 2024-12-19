Flexera Invests In Its Global Partner Program, Doubling Down On Its Commitment To Managed Service Providers

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Unified program, tailored MSP offerings and forthcoming partner services layer provide partners and customers with the essentials to holistically address spend and risk

ITASCA, Ill., Dec. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flexera , the global leader in spend and risk management, today announced a significant into its global partner program – one of the largest in its history, underscoring its ongoing commitment to partner and Managed (MSP) success and growth.

As a part of its investment, Flexera has streamlined and refreshed its existing partner program, bringing together Flexera and Snow Software benefits to ensure the best of both worlds are available to its ecosystem. The investment also expands the focus on MSPs with additional capabilities offered in the growing FinOps arena, enhanced ITAM features and plans to expand into SaaS Management. Flexera also plans to release a new partner services layer for Flexera One, its flagship family of applications, to allow partners and MSPs to provide unique services to meet their customers' business requirements.

“According to industry analyst estimates, organizations will spend more than $5 trillion on technology in 2024,” said Brian Hibner, Senior Vice President, Alliances and Services at Flexera.“Yet, we find many organizations still asking basic questions like 'what technology do we own' and 'what's being used and what's being wasted'. We want to empower our customers and partners with a system of insight that can unite the tools they love with a common set of data that offers actionable insights to drive value. Flexera's partners play a critical role in helping customers navigate this ever-changing technology landscape, providing a full panoramic view of their IT ecosystem. Our increased investment in our channel is vital to our customers' success – and the future of Flexera.”

Key initiatives and investments:



Accelerated development of MSP capabilities : 2024 marks Flexera's largest investment in its history into MSP product capabilities, with plans to double this in 2025 in response to growing demand from its partners and the market. These capabilities will infuse every Flexera One solution to empower partners and MSPs to deliver ongoing customer value with automation, customization and transparency while creating additional revenue streams through managed services, particularly with the FinOps Foundation recently announcing an expanded scope for FinOps to include SaaS and data center.

Technology Intelligence Platform enables unique partner and MSP offerings: Flexera aims to help partners, MSPs and their customers maximize the value of all technology investments with the insights provided through the Technology Intelligence Platform. Partners and MSPs can leverage Flexera's Technology Intelligence Platform using robust APIs and a unified extensible data model to augment their service offerings and capture additional ROI at the intersection of FinOps, SaaS Management and ITAM. This comprehensive intelligence ensures better-informed decisions, allowing customers and partners to rightsize cloud services, reallocate spend, reduce risks and facilitate cloud migration through new or differentiated services, helping users compete in the market and drive a meaningful increase in revenue and margin.



Complete FinOps functionality for MSPs: MSPs play a pivotal role in helping organizations control runaway cloud costs. Flexera Cloud Cost Optimization (CCO) enables MSPs to deliver market-leading cloud cost management and FinOps service offerings that optimize traditional public cloud services and support hybrid environments including SaaS and data center infrastructures. CCO also supports MSP-friendly capabilities like white labeling, bill splitting, discounting, price adjustments and chargeback billing. Uniquely positioned in the market with its expansive FinOps, ITAM and SaaS Management capabilities, Flexera allows partners and MSPs the opportunity to differentiate and grow their services.



Partner service layer : Plans are underway to introduce a new partner service layer for Flexera One, to provide partners and MSPs the ability to manage clients at scale, extend the platform to develop unique services for customers, and derive sharable insights from the combined customer portfolio, further enhancing the value of the MSP services.

Expanded Flexera team : Beyond program and technology investments, Flexera has expanded its internal partner organization with support, enablement and leadership hires, as well as its MSP team, with further open head count planned for 2025.

“Our goal is to create a world-class partner ecosystem, where every partner and MSP has opportunities to innovate, differentiate and succeed in delivering high-margin services to their clients,” said Hibner.“With these investments, we are eliminating obstacles and creating seamless pathways for partners to develop next-generation services – powered by Flexera technology – that their customers will demand.”

Flexera has demonstrated market leadership in FinOps, ITAM and SaaS Management, having recently been named a Leader in the 2024 Gartner® Magic QuadrantTM for Cloud Financial Management Tools and recognized as a Leader in the Forrester WaveTM: Cloud Cost Management and Optimization Wave, Q3 2024 . Earlier this year, Flexera was also recognized as a Challenger in the 2024 Gartner® Magic QuadrantTM for SaaS Management Platforms .

For more information on Flexera's partner program and the latest developments, please visit flexera.com or contact ... .

Follow Flexera



on LinkedIn

on X (formerly Twitter) on Instagram



About Flexera

Flexera helps organizations understand and maximize the value of their technology, saving billions of dollars in wasted spend. Powered by the Flexera Technology Intelligence Platform, our award-winning IT asset management, FinOps and SaaS management solutions provide comprehensive visibility and actionable insights on an organization's entire IT ecosystem. This intelligence enables IT, finance, procurement and cloud teams to address skyrocketing costs, optimize spend, mitigate risk, and identifies opportunities to create positive business outcomes. More than 50,000 global organizations rely on Flexera and its Technopedia reference library, the largest repository of technology asset data. Learn more at CONTACT: Contact: ...