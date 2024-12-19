Quantum Commercial Opens Office In Savannah, Georgia

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SAVANNAH, GA, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Quantum Commercial , a leader in the drywall and painting industry, proudly announces the opening of its newest office in Savannah, Georgia, in February 2024. This expansion reflects Quantum's ongoing success in delivering high-quality services and its commitment to building lasting client relationships.“Our team is thrilled to establish a permanent presence in Savannah and to have James Neblett step into the role of Regional Manager,” said Scott McCormack, President of Quantum Commercial.“With James at the helm, we're confident this new office will strengthen our ability to serve existing clients while also introducing new clients to the exceptional quality and service that define Quantum.”The decision to open a Savannah office comes as Quantum continues to secure significant drywall and painting contracts in the greater Savannah and Statesboro areas. As the Savannah market experiences ongoing growth, Quantum sees this expansion as a natural and strategic step to better serve its clients and align with its vision for calculated growth.James Neblett, an integral member of the Quantum team since 2017, will lead the Savannah office as Regional Manager. Neblett's extensive background in construction including roles as the Operations Manager, Estimator, and Project Manager-has equipped him with the expertise needed to oversee operations, build local partnerships, and support Quantum's growth in the Savannah market.As Quantum celebrates its success in Savannah, the company is already setting its sights on the future. Plans are underway to open an office in Greenville, South Carolina as Quantum continues to expand its footprint and bring exceptional service to new markets. For more information about Quantum Commercial, its services, and its expansion into Savannah, please visit or contact ....###Quantum Commercial is a drywall and painting contractor based in Charleston, SC, specializing in large-scale, high-end construction projects. Known for its“Quality-Focused & Relationship-Driven” approach, Quantum pairs rigorous quality control with a culture of accountability and collaboration, ensuring outstanding results and lasting client satisfaction.

