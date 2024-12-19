SEOPS, Maverick Space, And ISISPACE Form Partnership For GTO Mission

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Leading launch service providers join forces to combine expertise, infrastructure and capacity to serve GTO customers and a wider range of client missions

- Roland Coelho, CEO of Maverick SpaceHOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- SEOPS , a leading provider of responsive launch and space mission services, announced today it is partnering with Maverick Space Systems of San Luis Obispo, Calif, and Innovative Solutions In Space (ISISPACE) based in Delft, The Netherlands. While continuing to operate independently, the three launch service providers will leverage their long-term relationships and unique areas of expertise to collectively make it easier for more organizations to secure launch capacity to Geostationary Transfer Orbits (GTO)."We've had the privilege of working alongside each other for years on many different launch campaigns and have discovered we all share a mission-first culture and a 'roll-up-your-sleeves' work ethic," said Chad Brinkley, CEO of SEOPS. "Working more closely together was a natural step forward, as it enables us to deliver exceptional solutions to a broader range of clients in a rapidly growing space market."Each of the launch services experts brings unique strengths: Maverick Space offers unparalleled expertise in full dispenser stack hardware and separation systems for small launch to EELV class launch vehicles, and launch integration services for commercial and U.S. Government missions. ISISPACE brings nearly two decades of experience supporting a truly global customer base with its small satellite solutions, launch equipment and rideshare services, and SEOPS delivers innovative capacity programs , including recently signing a contract with SpaceX for a Falcon 9 rideshare mission destined for a geostationary transfer orbit in late 2028, along with an extensive track record managing complex missions.“We're excited to now combine these strengths and offer the growing smallsat market a smarter, more efficient way to access GTO,” said Roland Coelho, CEO of Maverick Space.“By forming this partnership, our collective team is bringing together the first-ever dedicated rideshare mission to GTO for our commercial, U.S. Government, and international customers. While existing launch opportunities effectively serve the LEO market, the GTO market remains underserved. We are thrilled to collaborate with SEOPS on their 2028 GTO rideshare mission to help unlock the GTO market.”“As a pioneer in commercial small satellite launch integration for nearly two decades, we have seen the market develop to the interesting mix of launch supply and launch needs we see today,” said Abe Bonnema, Director Marketing and Sales, and Co-Founder of ISISPACE.“As we need to adapt to market needs continuously, working with our like-minded partners to jointly offer GTO rideshare services to our international customers is a strategic step in that process.”About SEOPSU.S.-owned and operated, SEOPS is a leading provider of integration and launch solutions for smallsats headed to LEO, cislunar, and beyond. The team brings years of experience and trusted relationships with launch vehicle providers, helping customers expertly execute mission campaigns for education, scientific advancement, and national security needs, including tactically responsive rideshare launch. SEOPS' comprehensive launch services, from capacity procurement to flexible deployment systems, orbital transfer vehicle solutions, mission design and integration services, ensure payloads get on orbit in the most seamless, cost-effective way possible. The company collectively brings expertise from more than 400 satellite deployments, including for the U.S. Space Force, NASA, and NRO. Additionally, SEOPS has managed 16 rideshare launches, including many SpaceX Transporter and International Space Station cargo rendezvous missions. For more information or to book your next launch, visit seops.About Maverick Space SystemsMaverick Space Systems provides customized, cost effective and responsive end-to-end launch integration solutions. Maverick's key competencies include mission management, launch deployment hardware, and launch integration services for satellites. The team at Maverick combines industry experience with agility and efficiency to provide their customers with a turnkey service in getting their payloads to orbit. Maverick is headquartered in San Luis Obispo, California. For more information on Maverick's launch hardware and service offerings, please visit maverickspaceAbout ISISPACELocated in Delft, The Netherlands, ISIS – Innovative Solutions In Space (ISISPACE) is a leading company in the small satellite market. Founded in 2006, the company serves customers worldwide in accomplishing their space missions and applications. As a space infrastructure and services provider, ISISPACE designs and delivers small satellite solutions for single missions and constellations, and offers state-of-the-art launch equipment and rideshare launch services. The ISILAUNCH department of ISISPACE has been responsible for many launch campaigns, bringing more than 700 customer satellites to orbit. For more information about ISISPACE, please contact us at ... or visit the website at .###

Jodi Sorensen

Little Candle Marketing, on behalf of SEOPS

+1 2068564202

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.