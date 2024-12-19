Award-Winning Composer Fawn Releases New Single Thraldom

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Thraldom cover

Photo of Fawn by @FFD Images 2025

Piano driven songs composed by Fawn

"Thraldom" is an evocative new piano-driven orchestrated instrumental vividly expressing the feelings of entrapment and the devastation that comes with silence

- FawnLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Stonedef Records, Inc. announced the release of "Thraldom ," an evocative new single from acclaimed Billboard hit recording artist and composer Fawn . Set to debut on January 3, 2025, this piano-driven orchestrated instrumental track vividly expresses the feelings of entrapment and the devastation that comes with silence.The single features striking orchestrations by arranger and co-producer Cameron Lasswell, with Fawn providing emotive backing vocals to enhance its intensity. Accompanying the song will be a compelling music video , directed and edited by Fawn herself with the cinematography talents of John Palisano and others, set to premiere on January 10, 2025. The video aims to visually encapsulate the contemplative journey that inspired the composition.Reflecting on the creation of "Thraldom," Fawn shared,“I wrote this piece during a time when I felt utterly trapped by various situations in my life. Dealing with a cruel, narcissistic person daily overwhelmed me.” She added,“Then COVID hit, and we were all prisoners in our own homes. I realized that others might understand my feelings, so I sat at my baby grand piano and allowed the song to pour out of my soul in one take on my recorder.”"Thraldom" is the fourth single from Fawn's highly anticipated album, "Horizon," set to release on Valentine's day February 14, 2025. Pre-orders for the album will begin on January 22, 2025.This ten-track collection offers a deep dive into Fawn's creative and emotional exploration, promising to showcase her signature style while providing listeners with unique insights into her personal journey. Each track is expected to reflect the powerful themes of resilience and introspection that Fawn is known for, making "Horizon" a must-listen for fans and new audiences alike."Thraldom" promises to resonate with listeners, showcasing Fawn's unique ability to translate profound personal experiences into powerful music.

Thraldom music video

