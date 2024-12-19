Pogba's Brother Sentenced To Year In Prison In Extortion Case
Paris: A Paris court on Thursday sentenced a brother of France midfielder Paul Pogba to a three-year prison term, with two years suspended, after convicting him in a high-profile extortion case.
Mathias Pogba will be able to serve his one-year sentence with an electronic bracelet rather than behind bars.
The court also fined Paul Pogba's brother 20,000 euros for participating in the attempted extortion of 13 million euros ($13.5 million) from Pogba in 2022, and for putting pressure on the player, his family and his business contacts to obtain the payment.
