CHICAGO, Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AHEAD, a leading provider of cloud and digital infrastructure solutions, is excited to share that it was named a Customers' Choice in the 2024 Gartner Peer Insights 'Voice of the Customer': Data Center Outsourcing and Hybrid Infrastructure Managed Services, Worldwide. Gartner defines Data Center Outsourcing and Hybrid Infrastructure Managed Services as data center outsourcing services, managed services for hosted and private cloud infrastructure and managed services for public cloud and edge environments.

Verified end users of AHEAD's services weighed in with their opinion, and 90 percent concluded that they would recommend AHEAD as of November 2024 based on 31 reviews.

"We see this recognition as a Gartner Customers' Choice for Data Center Outsourcing and Hybrid Infrastructure Managed Services a reflection of our relentless pursuit of high-impact business outcomes for our clients," said Keith Odom, EVP of Services at AHEAD. "We are grateful to our clients for their partnership and feedback and grateful to the AHEAD team for their unwavering commitment to service excellence."

AHEAD offers complete asset management, cost optimization, monitoring, patching, advanced infrastructure optimization and business continuity services.

Its Data Center and Infrastructure Managed Services organization manages infrastructure in client data centers and public cloud – as well as within their own data center – all with a cloud-operating-model-as-a-service. These offerings enable predictable operating costs, reduced risk, and the scale to meet client business needs.

As an added benefit, client-specific Managed Services Accelerate Teams partner with organizations to optimize investments in cloud services across AWS, Microsoft Azure, ServiceNow and other platforms.

The company offers a range of Managed Services including the following Infrastructure-specific services:



Data Center Infrastructure Management

Public Cloud Management

Network and Network Automation Management

System Administration

OS Patching & Maintenance Compliance & Risk Management

In addition, AHEAD provides these Solution Accelerators, combining AHEAD tooling, intellectual property, and services into holistic managed solutions for clients:



Cloud Operations & Management as a Service

DevOps Platforms as a Service

FinOps as a Service

Patching & Compliance as a Service

End User Access as a Service

SOC as a Service ServiceNow Enterprise Platform Management

The "Voice of the Customer" is a document that applies a methodology to aggregated Gartner Peer Insights' reviews in a market to provide an overall perspective for IT decision makers.



About AHEAD

We engineer digital platforms that power the most successful organizations in the world. Our consultative approach, technical expertise, and innovative solutions combine to accelerate the business impact of technology in every client we serve. For more information, visit ahead.

