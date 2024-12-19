عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Bache Lynch Goldsmith & Mendoza Ring In New Year With Merger


12/19/2024 9:01:08 AM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

TUCSON, Ariz., Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A New Year brings a new kind of Law Firm.
Bache & Lynch and Goldsmith & Mendoza will be merging as of January 1st, 2025, to become Bache Lynch Goldsmith & Mendoza, PLLC.

The firm will continue to practice personal injury law and commercial litigation.
Both the website and the firm will be completely bilingual (attorneys and staff) and able to assist clients in Spanish as well as English.

Continue Reading

Bache Lynch Goldsmith & Mendoza Ring In New Year With Merger Image
Bache Lynch Goldsmith & Mendoza

The firm will have offices in Tucson, Oro valley, and Nogales Arizona. The combined experience of all the firm's attorneys is over 150 years.

Consultations are free.
Call (520) 293-5300

Tucson location: 1670 E. River Rd, Suite 200, 85718

Oro Valley location:
1846 E. Innovation Park Drive, 85755

Nogales location:
477 W. Crawford, 86521

These lawyers are problems solvers who are on the side of their clients.

Media Contact:
Frances Lynch
520.293.5300
[email protected]

SOURCE Bache Lynch Goldsmith & Mendoza

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED

MENAFN19122024003732001241ID1109012321


PR Newswire

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search