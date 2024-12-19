In National Advertising Division Fast-Track SWIFT Challenge, Oral Essentials Voluntarily Modifies “Made In USA” Claims

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) In a BBB National Programs' National Advertising Division Fast-Track SWIFT challenge, Oral Essentials, Inc. agreed to permanently modify its claim that certain Oral Essentials oral healthcare products are“Made in USA.”

New York, NY, Dec. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a BBB National Programs' National Advertising Division Fast-Track SWIFT challenge, Oral Essentials, Inc. agreed to permanently modify its claim that certain Oral Essentials oral healthcare products are“Made in USA.”

Fast-Track SWIFT is an expedited process for single-issue advertising cases reviewed by the National Advertising Division (NAD). GuruNanda and Oral Essentials are competitors in the oral care market.

GuruNanda challenged Oral Essentials' claim that its Lumineux products, including its mouthwashes and toothpastes, were marketed as“Made in USA” across packaging, online, and other marketing materials when the products include ingredients that come from outside the United States.

The Federal Trade Commission's (FTC) standard for“Made in USA” claims requires that the product and its ingredients or components be“all or virtually all” made and sourced in the U.S.

Oral Essentials stated that it would permanently discontinue the“Made in USA” claim on its products and modify the claim to“Made in USA with US and globally sourced ingredients,” which NAD found to be consistent with the FTC's Made in USA standard. NAD will treat the permanently discontinued claim, for compliance purposes, as though NAD recommended it be discontinued.

In its advertiser statement, Oral Essentials stated they“appreciate NAD finding the modified claim is consistent with FTC's Made in USA Standard.”

