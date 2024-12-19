The Muse Strengthens Public Sector And Midwest Reach With Purpose Jobs

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Daily Muse, Inc., the operator of themuse and fairygodboss , announces the addition of Purpose Jobs to its portfolio of employer branding and talent attraction solutions. This strategic transaction enhances The Muse's offerings, particularly for employers in federal, state, and local governments, leveraging Purpose Jobs' expertise and track record.

"Purpose Jobs stands out for its unique ability to combine employer branding with talent attraction," said David Bethoney, President of The Muse. "They excel at fostering community and cultivating a sense of belonging around company culture. At The Muse, we have always focused on a human-first approach to recruitment marketing, and Purpose Jobs perfectly aligns with our mission to help employers showcase what makes them unique to attract and retain top talent."

Ryan Landau, Founder of Purpose Jobs, added, "We started Purpose Jobs seven years ago with a vision to build community and help people find a true sense of belonging at work. The Muse shares our values and will amplify the work we've done in the public sector and in the Midwest, by taking our impact to the next level."

The partnership between The Muse, Fairygodboss, and Purpose Jobs creates a powerful solution for both sides of the talent marketplace: professionals navigating their careers and employers looking to elevate their employer brands and grow their teams. Together, we are the go-to platform for values-driven job discovery, attracting professionals nationwide and strengthening employer connections in the public sector and Midwest.

About The Muse

The Muse, including its platforms and , attracts 70 million annual users, primarily Gen Z and Millennial professionals. According to user surveys, over one-third of The Muse's audience does not use LinkedIn or other high-volume job sites to explore career opportunities, making The Muse a unique destination for employer content and jobs. Pioneering the field of employer branding for over a decade, The Muse serves Fortune 2000, mid-market, and public sector employers, including federal government agencies.

About Purpose Jobs

Founded in 2017 in Detroit, Purpose Jobs () is the largest startup and tech community in the Midwest. Purpose Jobs partners with companies ranging from innovative startups to Fortune 2000 enterprises and state and local governments, helping them humanize their employer brand and tell their story to attract and retain top talent.

Contact:

