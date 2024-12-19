(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FindYourCrew, has officially launched Crew, a new friendship app,

on the Apple App Store with exclusive availability in Southern California. Crew is designed for people who want to find more friends and plan more fun. It uses cognitive science to match users based on "small group synergy," helping people form meaningful connections while enjoying tailored activities they love together.

Crew is not a dating app, and it's not for kids. The platform focuses on adults in their mid/late-20s and beyond, and particularly people who have moved into new phases of life, whether they arise from relocating cities or joining a new community, working remotely, or having children. Crew also serves as a tool for community organizations and affinity groups looking to forge deeper friendships and foster community among their members.

What Makes Crew Unique:



Personalized Friend Matching – Crew makes matches based on a personality assessment that suggests compatible groups of 3-4 people based on group synergy. Users can further customize their matches by setting specific interests or by typing exactly what they're looking for in Crew's free-text preference feature.



Small Group Events – Crew specializes in creating small, organic group settings that are ideal for cultivating real friendships. The platform avoids manufactured large-scale events that end up feeling like networking sessions or speed dating. Whether it's a small-format cocktail mixology class, hiking group, bar trivia or weekend brunch, Crew's focus on activity-centered matching aims to facilitate fun and eliminate potentially awkward one-on-one situations.

Exclusive Local Offers – In partnership with local businesses, Crew provides users with exclusive discounts and offers on popular activities. These offers can be enjoyed with groups formed on the app, with a preexisting group of friends, or with a mix of the two.

"About 50% of Americans say they have fewer than 3 close friends, and about the same number of Americans say they want more friends," said Stanford alumni and Founder of FindYourCrew, Jeff Goldenhersh. "Our goal with Crew is to make finding and maintaining friendships simpler and more meaningful so that the world can be a more connected, happier, and less bored place."

Availability

Crew is now available on iOS exclusively through the Apple App Store. To download on the App Store, visit . For more information, visit .

About FindYourCrew, Inc.

Founded in 2024, FindYourCrew, Inc. is dedicated to improving social well-being and reducing social isolation by developing technology that fosters real friendships.

