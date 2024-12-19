NĀ KOA Expands The Kaulele Collection: Premium Leather Accessories Featuring Authentic Polynesian Tattoo Art

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

MILILANI, Hawaii, Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Patch of Shade, Inc, the creator of the NĀ KOA® line of leather goods ( ) further expanded its best-selling Kaulele Collection – a line of handbags and wallets featuring a stunning Polynesian tattoo created by the renowned Hawaiian tattoo artist Megan Jones.

"We are thrilled to keep expanding the Kaulele Collection," said Andrea Butter, founder of the NĀ KOA product line. "Our collaborations with Polynesian tattoo artists go beyond creating beautiful accessories; it's a celebration of cultural heritage."

The Kaulele Totebag by Nakoa with Hawaiian tattoo design by Megan Jones

Hawaiian tattoo artist Megan Jones showing off the Nakoa tote bag with the Polynesian tattoo art she designed

Inspired by the rich cultural heritage of Hawaii and the Pacific Islands, NĀ KOA products blend authentic Polynesian tattoo art with high quality materials and craftmanship.

Each piece is meticulously crafted from premium leather. The true highlight of the Kaulele Collection, however, lies in the intricate tattoo design by Megan Jones.

A Story Written on Leather:

The Kaulele Collection isn't just about beautiful leather goods; it's about carrying a powerful meaning.



Every item in the collection features Megan Jones' wing tattoo titled Kaulele, which translates to "flying" or "soaring" in Hawaiian.

This wing tattoo is composed from Polynesian tattoo motifs, each with its own symbolism.

A key motif is the Manu – the bird.

Often used to indicate travel, Jones chose it to represent direction in life and guidance. "The manu sits at the center of the Hawaiian star compass," she explains.

The second most prominent motif in the composition is the Koru (unfolding fern), a Maori tattoo motif that has been adopted into many pan-Polynesian tattoo designs. Jones uses it for its common meaning of new beginnings and life.

Other motifs include the protective Niho Mano (shark's teeth), Lauhala (the woven pandanus mat pattern) which represents family, the connections in community and the interconnectedness of generation.

The Kalo motif is based on the taro plant, a dietary staple in Hawaii. "Kalo is life," Jones says. "It's a staple of the people where I am from. The

kalo pattern carries a lot of kuleana (responsibility) with it." She uses it here "to represent our Keiki (children), Kupuna (elders), giving honor to our ancestors."

A Story that inspires, guides, and connects

By incorporating these powerful motifs, the Kaulele Collection offers more than just a stylish accessory. It's a personal statement, a symbol of the values that guide the wearer, a reminder of heritage, a symbol of cultural appreciation, a connection to one's roots.

The collection includes



The Kaulele Tote the ultimate everyday carryall. It's handcrafted from heavy duty cotton canvas and a wide leather stripe to show off the arresting Polynesian tattoo design.

Available in 3 leather colors with black canvas.

The Kaulele Crossbody

is a versatile purse that can be worn as a cross body or shoulder bag.

It's handcrafted from strong canvas with the leather flap that features the tattoo art. Available in 2 leather colors with black canvas.

The Kaulele Clutch Wallet is a stylish clutch wallet that can hold a lot of stuff in an elegant yet organized way.

Available in 5 leather colors.

The Kaulele Zip Wallet

is a convenient zip wallet that holds a lot of stuff securely without being bulky. Available in 4 leather colors. The Kaulele Small Zip Wallet is a compact wallet that can fit into smaller purses. Available in 2 The Kaulele Collection is available at and select retailers across Hawaii.

About Megan Jones:

Megan Jones is a renowned tattoo artist based in Kaneohe, Oahu, Hawaii. Her work draws on a deep understanding of traditional symbols and motifs.

About NĀ KOA

The NĀ KOA product line of premium leather accessories was launched in 2015 as a labor of love by Patch of Shade, Inc owner Andrea Butter after several years of research.

The product line offers

a wide variety of men's and women's wallets, cuffs, and bags, with authentic tattoo art created by award-winning tattoo artists with Hawai'ian, Maori, Marquesan, Tahitian, and Samoan backgrounds and training.

NĀ KOA

products can be found at and across Hawai'i in stores that offer Hawai'ian and Polynesian cultural products, including the Pacifica shop at the Bernice Pauahi Bishop Museum in Honolulu.



Contact:

Andrea Butter

808-757-9027

[email protected]

SOURCE Patch of Shade, Inc

