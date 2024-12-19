Cargotec's financial information in 2025

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CARGOTEC CORPORATION, RELEASE, 19 DECEMBER 2024 AT 3:30 PM (EET)

Financial Statements review 2024 on Wednesday, 12 February 2025

Interim report January–March 2025, on Wednesday, 30 April 2025

Half year financial report January–June 2025, on Wednesday, 23 July 2025 Interim report January–September 2025, on Friday, 24 October 2025

Cargotec's Financial Statements 2024 and Annual Report 2024 will be available at on week 9.

The Annual General Meeting of Cargotec Corporation will be held on Thursday, 26 March 2025. Shareholders, who request a certain issue belonging to the General Meeting to be included in the agenda of the Meeting, must notify the Board of Directors in writing no later than 13 January 2025 by mail: Cargotec Corporation, Board of Directors, P.O. Box 61, FI-00501 Helsinki, Finland.

For further information, please contact:

Aki Vesikallio, Vice President, Investor Relations, tel. +358 40 729 1670

Cargotec's (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) businesses Hiab and MacGregor enable smarter cargo flow for a better everyday with leading cargo handling solutions and services. Hiab is a leading provider of smart and sustainable on road load-handling solutions, committed to delivering the best customer experience every day with the most engaged people and partners. MacGregor is a leader in sustainable maritime cargo and load handling with a strong portfolio of products, services and solutions. Cargotec's sales in 2023 totalled approximately EUR 2.5 billion and it employs over 6,000 people.