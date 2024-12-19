Vow ASA: Notification Of Trade – Primary Insider/Close Associate

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Oslo, 19 December 2024.

The Company has been informed that Thomas Borgen, Chair of Vow ASA, has sold shares in Vow ASA to a closely associated company as further specified in the attached notification form.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to article 19 of the EU Abuse Regulation and section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.









Attachment

20241219 PDMR form