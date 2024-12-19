Valoe’S Financial Information And Annual General Meeting In 2025

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Valoe Corporation Release 19 December 2024 at 15.45 Finnish time

In 2025, Valoe Corporation will publish a statements release, an annual report and a half-year financial report as follows:

- Financial statements release 2024 on Wednesday 26 March 2025

- Half year report for January-June 2025 on Wednesday 27 August 2025

Valoe Corporation will not publish business reviews in 2025.

The Annual Report 2024 will be published on the company's home page during the week 18/2025 at the latest. Valoe Corporation's Annual General Meeting will be held on Friday 30 May 2025.

In Mikkeli 19 December 2024

Valoe Corporation

Board of Directors

