Ali Abdulwahab Al Mutawa Commercial Co. Participates as a Strategic Sponsor at NBK Run 30th Edition

(MENAFN- Bensirri PR) Kuwait, December 19, 2024: Ali Abdulwahab Al Mutawa Commercial Co. (AAW) announced its strategic sponsorship of the NBK Run held on December 14th at Kuwait Towers, through three of its brands: INTERSPORT, Joe & The Juice, and Mustela. The event witnessed significant public participation, with the attendance of officials from NBK management, including NBK Vice Chairman and Group Chief Executive Officer Mr. Isam Jasem Al- Sager, Deputy Group CEO Ms. Shaikha Al-Bahar, as well as the Capital Governor His Highness Sheikh Abdulah Salem Al-Ali Al-Sabah, AAW Deputy CEO Mr. Khalid Faisal Al Mutawa, and the CEOs and Deputy CEOs of other sponsors.

AAW Deputy CEO, Mr. Khalid Faisal Al Mutawa, said: "We extend our appreciation to NBK for organizing the 30th edition of the Run. This exceptional achievement reflects the bank's unwavering commitment to supporting health, fitness, and enhancing community engagement in Kuwait. The NBK Run has become a symbol of a healthy community, bringing people together and raising awareness about the importance of maintaining an active lifestyle.”



Mr. Khalid Al Mutawa participated in the award ceremony, crowning the top male and female runners in both the 10k and 5k races. He also presented INTERSPORT prizes to raffle winners, underscoring AAW's commitment to corporate social responsibility.



The company’s strategic sponsorship at the NBK Run included an INTERSPORT booth that featured interactive activities and offered exclusive giveaways, vouchers, and exciting raffle draws. Joe & The Juice fueled runners with refreshing juices created especially for the event and provided enthusiastic support along the race route, and Mustela provided skincare giveaways. AAW employees from different divisions participated in the run, showcasing the company’s commitment to an active lifestyle.



AAW's support extended beyond the main event to include the Practice Day, organized to assist para-athletes. During this event, AAW employees volunteered to partner with para-athletes across different disability categories, including wheelchair users, visually impaired individuals, and those using prosthetics. Employees trained alongside the athletes and provided giveaways from INTERSPORT.



AAW has an ongoing commitment to CSR, contributing yearly to supporting local sports initiatives and NGOs. The company actively seeks opportunities to encourage a healthier, more active lifestyle, empower youth, and contribute to charitable initiatives, fostering sustainable development within Kuwaiti society.







MENAFN19122024002896002148ID1109012197