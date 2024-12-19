Holiday Travel 2024: Top Destinations And Essential Travel Tips

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Dec. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A record number of travelers are expected to hit the roads and skies this holiday season, and where they're going may surprise you.

Squaremouth.com, the nation's leading insurance marketplace, analyzed data from thousands of policies purchased for travel this holiday season, reveals where travelers are heading and how they can ensure their travels go smoothly. Holiday Destinations: UK Rises, Canada Falls

For the 10th year in a row, the US and Mexico are the top destinations for holiday travel this year.

The UK's popularity rose from the 10th ranked destination overall, to the fourth most popular destination during the holiday season, ranking first among European countries. Canada dropped in popularity this holiday season, moving from the 3rd most popular destination in 2023 down to 9th. Top 10 Holiday Destinations

Ranking 2024 2023 1 United States United States 2 Mexico Mexico 3 Bahamas Canada 4 United Kingdom Bahamas 5 Dominican Republic Aruba 6 Costa Rica Costa Rica 7 Germany Dominican Republic 8 Japan Italy 9 Canada France 10 Italy United Kingdom

4 Travel Insurance Hacks for a Stress-Free Holiday Trip

While some holiday travel issues are hard to avoid, travel insurance can take some of the stress and financial burden off of impacted travelers. If you are one of the millions of Americans traveling for the holidays, follow these 4 travel insurance hacks for a smooth trip.

Get Paid for Meals and Hotels if You're DelayedMany travel insurance policies cover necessary expenses like meals and accommodations during flight delays. Coverage can kick in as early as three hours into a delay with some policies. Squaremouth recommends choosing a policy with a shorter delay requirement to maximize benefits.Make Your Wait More ComfortableTravel insurance can do more than cover necessities. Some policies reimburse fees for airport internet or even the cost to access airline club lounges, making your delay more bearable.Catch Up if You're Left BehindMissed a connecting flight due to delays? Travel insurance can help you catch up with your trip. This benefit typically ranges from a few hundred to over $2,000. For cruises or remote destinations, Squaremouth recommends policies with higher Missed Connection coverage.Get A Full Refund if You Can't TravelEven the best-laid plans can fall apart. Whether it's an illness or a canceled flight due to severe weather, policies with Trip Cancellation benefits can reimburse your full trip cost for covered reasons.

Visit Squaremouth's Travel Insurance Advice blog for more tips on navigating holiday travel.





