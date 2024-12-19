Lucid Diagnostics Partners With Vitalexam To Enhance Esophageal Precancer Detection For Firefighters

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Partnership launched with fully-contracted #CheckYourFoodTube Precancer Testing Event for Tuscaloosa firefighters

NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucid Diagnostics Inc.

(Nasdaq: LUCD )

("Lucid" or the "Company"), a commercial-stage, cancer prevention medical diagnostics company and subsidiary of PAVmed Inc. (Nasdaq: PAVM ), today announced that it has entered into a strategic partnership with VITALExam LLC (VITALExam), a comprehensive medical care provider for first responders founded by Chief Executive Officer Marci Vitale, DNP, FNP-BC, AGACNP-BC , to enhance access to Lucid's EsoGuard® Esophageal DNA Test

for firefighters at risk for esophageal precancer. Lucid and VITALExam launched the partnership with a fully-contracted #CheckYourFoodTube Precancer Testing Event at Tuscaloosa Fire Rescue

in Tuscaloosa, AL, as part of Lucid's expanded direct contracting initiative

focused on driving near-term EsoGuard revenue.

"We commend

Dr. Vitale and the VITALExam team on its unwavering commitment to first responder health and are looking forward to this partnership," said Shaun O'Neil , Lucid's President and Chief Operating Officer. "Their expertise and dedication to providing comprehensive care for firefighters make them an invaluable ally in our mission to prevent esophageal cancer deaths in at-risk patients. This collaboration aligns us with a like-minded organization, strengthens our ability to reach high-risk populations, and enables us to generate contractually-guaranteed revenue through fully-contracted #CheckYourFoodTube Precancer Testing Events. We look forward to offering EsoGuard to fire departments in the communities VITALExam serves."

"Integrating EsoGuard into our services perfectly complements our mission to protect first responders' health," said Dr. Vitale. "This partnership enables us to offer cutting-edge precancer screening to the brave individuals who put their lives on the line daily. At VITALExam, we're passionate about early detection and empowering first responders to prioritize their health. By introducing EsoGuard testing into our annual wellness program for Tuscaloosa Fire Rescue, we are making these exams more comprehensive and impactful, furthering our shared mission of saving lives through early detection."

VITALExam is a comprehensive medical care provider dedicated to optimizing the wellness of first responders. Founded by Dr. Vitale, the company offers a range of services including cancer screenings, comprehensive physicals, and behavioral health assessments, utilizing advanced technology and evidence-based practices to provide the highest level of care to those who serve our communities.

Firefighters have a 62% increased risk of developing esophageal cancer, and a 39% increased risk of dying from the same, according to the

Firefighter Cancer Support Group . To learn more about hosting a #CheckYourFoodTube

Precancer Testing Event, please visit

.

About Lucid Diagnostics

Lucid Diagnostics Inc. is a commercial-stage, cancer prevention medical diagnostics company, and subsidiary of PAVmed Inc. (Nasdaq: PAVM ). Lucid is focused on the millions of patients with gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), also known as chronic heartburn, who are at risk of developing esophageal precancer and cancer. Lucid's EsoGuard® Esophageal DNA Test , performed on samples collected in a brief, noninvasive office procedure with its EsoCheck® Esophageal Cell Collection Device , represent the first and only commercially available tools designed with the goal of preventing cancer and cancer deaths through widespread, early detection of esophageal precancer in at-risk patients.

For more information, please visit and for more information about its parent company PAVmed, please visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements that involve risk and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are any statements that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements, which are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of Lucid's management, are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from the forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties that may cause such differences include, among other things, volatility in the price of Lucid's common stock; general economic and market conditions; the uncertainties inherent in research and development, including the cost and time required to advance Lucid's products to regulatory submission; whether regulatory authorities will be satisfied with the design of and results from Lucid's clinical and preclinical studies; whether and when Lucid's products are cleared by regulatory authorities; market acceptance of Lucid's products once cleared and commercialized; Lucid's ability to raise additional funding as needed; and other competitive developments. In addition, Lucid continues to monitor the COVID-19 pandemic and the pandemic's impact on Lucid's businesses. These factors are difficult or impossible to predict accurately and many of them are beyond Lucid's control. In addition, new risks and uncertainties may arise from time to time and are difficult to predict. For a further list and description of these and other important risks and uncertainties that may affect Lucid's future operations, see Part I, Item 1A, "Risk Factors," in Lucid's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as the same may be updated in Part II, Item 1A, "Risk Factors" in any Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed by Lucid Diagnostics after its most recent Annual Report.

Lucid disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect any change in its expectations or in events, conditions, or circumstances on which those expectations may be based, or that may affect the likelihood that actual results will differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements.

SOURCE Lucid Diagnostics

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED