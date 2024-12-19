The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. To Issue Fourth Quarter Financial Results On February 4
Date
12/19/2024 8:17:15 AM
WORCESTER, Mass., Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:
THG ) expects to issue its fourth quarter and full-year financial results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4, 2025. The company expects to webcast a discussion of its results on Wednesday, February 5, at 10:00 a.m. ET, through its website at hanover.
About The Hanover
The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. is the holding company for several property and casualty insurance companies, which together constitute one of the largest insurance businesses in the United States. The company provides exceptional insurance solutions through a select group of independent agents and brokers. Together with its agent partners, The Hanover offers standard and specialized insurance protection for small and mid-sized businesses, as well as for homes, automobiles, and other personal items. For more information, please visit
hanover .
|
Contacts:
|
|
Investors:
|
Media:
|
Oksana Lukasheva
|
Emily P. Trevallion
|
(508) 525-6081
|
(508) 855-3263
|
Email: [email protected]
|
Email: [email protected]
SOURCE The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc.
