Animal Model Market Size Projected To Reach USD 4.6 Billion By 2032 – Research By SNS Insider

The Animal Model Market was valued at USD 2.3 billion in 2023 and is anticipated to reach USD 4.6 billion by 2032, with a growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2032. The growth of the animal model market is closely related to the growing need for animal-based research models to develop new drugs and therapies. The importance of animal models will be particularly critical in diverse areas of research such as the study of human disease, vaccine development, and testing new therapeutics. A further boost to this market is provided by the huge investments by governments and research institutions worldwide into animal-based research models. For example, the U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH) allocated approximately USD 2.5 billion for animal research in 2023 to support preclinical trials and drug development. Likewise, the Horizon Europe program by the European Commission allocates 15% more funding to research using animal models to stimulate innovative research in pharmaceutical and biotechnology development. The FDA has also emphasized the importance of using animal models in drug approval processes, ensuring that these models meet stringent regulatory standards.

The market's rapid growth can also be attributed to the increasing use of animal models in cancer research, neurological diseases, and infectious diseases. Such animal models are vital to elucidating the mechanisms underlying these diseases and for assessing potential therapies before they are tested in the clinic. According to the American Cancer Society, recent figures indicate that cancer is the second leading cause of death in the U.S., with 1,898,160 new cancer cases diagnosed in 2023. This has resulted in a recent shift to focus on preclinical testing in animal models of effective cancer therapies. Finally, animal models are making an important contribution to response to the new challenges posed by the increasing burden of chronic diseases and emerging and re-emerging viral infections, such as COVID-19. The development of vaccines and treatments for COVID-19 involved the rapid use of animal models, highlighting their importance in responding to global health emergencies. Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:
Charles River Laboratories
Envigo
Taconic Biosciences
Harlan Laboratories
Janvier Labs
Shanghai Model Organisms Center
Crown Bioscience
The Jackson Laboratory
BioIVT
Inotiv

Charles River Laboratories

Envigo

Taconic Biosciences

Harlan Laboratories

Janvier Labs

Shanghai Model Organisms Center

Crown Bioscience

The Jackson Laboratory

BioIVT

Inotiv quamma Animal Model Market Report Scope:

Segment Analysis

By Animal Type

The largest market share was held by the mice segment with a revenue share of 51% in 2023. Mice are the most widely used animal models in preclinical studies because of their genetic similarities to humans, and animal models for many diseases already exist for clinical studies. Mice models are still a staple of the foundation of research scientists doing cancer research, immunology, or neurological disease investigations.

Rats followed close behind, representing a considerable portion of the rodent market, as they are widely utilized in chronic disease models and behavioural studies. Other animal species Ducks and turkeys, hamsters, guinea pigs, non-human primates, and rabbits are also often used, especially to test drug toxicity and in vaccine research.

By Application

In 2023, the cancer segment dominated the market and accounted for 41% of the overall share. Cancer research continues to be a primary application of animal models as it facilitates the understanding of tumor biology, treatment responses, and the development of targeted therapies. With the rising global incidence of cancer and the need for novel treatments, the demand for animal models in oncology research is expected to remain strong throughout the forecast period.

By End-Use

The Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies segment held the largest revenue share 38% of the market in 2023. These companies rely heavily on animal models to evaluate the safety and efficacy of new drugs and biologics before clinical trials. The rising number of drug development initiatives and the growing investment in personalized medicine are key factors driving this market segment.

Academic and research institutions also represent a significant portion of the end-use market, particularly in basic and preclinical research. These institutions use animal models to study disease mechanisms and test potential therapeutic compounds.

Animal Model Market Key Segmentation:

By Animal Type



Mice

Rat

Guinea Pigs

Rabbits

Hamsters Others

By Application



Cancer

Immunological Disease

Infectious Disease Others

By End-use



Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Academic Research Institute Contract Research Organization

Regional Analysis

North America

North America held the largest market share in 2023, accounting for 43% of the global animal model market. The U.S. is the key contributor to this dominance, thanks to its robust healthcare and research infrastructure, coupled with substantial government funding for scientific research. The NIH's continuous support for preclinical research, along with the high number of pharmaceutical companies operating in the region, fuels the demand for animal models. Additionally, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases and cancer has made animal models indispensable in clinical research.

The Asia-Pacific region is emerging as the fastest-growing market for animal models, with China and India being the key drivers. The rapid expansion of healthcare infrastructure, increasing investments in pharmaceutical research, and growing awareness of the importance of preclinical trials are contributing to the rise in demand for animal models. China's State Council has recognized the need for animal-based research in advancing drug development and has made significant strides in improving research standards. Countries like Japan and South Korea are also increasing their focus on animal research to support drug discovery and personalized medicine. As the region's economy continues to grow, the demand for advanced animal models in both private and public sector research is expected to soar.

Recent Developments



In May 2024, Charles River Laboratories announced the launch of a new breeding program focused on producing genetically modified mice for oncology research. This development is expected to provide researchers with more accurate animal models for cancer studies. In April 2024, Envigo, a global provider of animal testing services, unveiled a new non-human primate breeding facility in India. The new facility will cater to the increasing demand for primates in neurological and infectious disease research.





