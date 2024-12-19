Eq Raised More Than 360 Million Euros For Private Equity And Venture Capital Funds

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Press Release

19 December 2024, 3:00 pm

eQ PE XVI North focusing on Northern European buyouts held its final close on 227 million euros. eQ PE SF V focusing on secondary transactions held its final close on 85 million euros and finally eQ VC II focusing on US venture capital held its final close on 54 million dollars.

eQ PE XVI North is a fund-of-funds, committing to funds that invest in Northern European, private lower middle companies. The portfolio will be well-diversified across sectors, geography and company stage. Commitments will be made to both new, established funds, to secondary transactions as well as co-investments. eQ PE SF V has the same geographical focus as eQ PE XVI North, however, it only acquires fund positions in the secondary market and invests in continuation vehicles.

eQ VC II is eQ's second venture capital fund, which invests in US early and late stage venture capital funds. eQ's venture capital partner is US-based TrueBridge Capital Partners. TrueBridge is one of the best and most experienced VC-investors globally with a long and excellent track record.

Staffan Jåfs, head of private equity, comments:

”During 2024 fund raising volume for fund-of-funds has contracted globally, however, eQ succeeded in raising substantial capital for these three funds even in a more gloomy environment. The performance of older, more mature eQ-funds continued to develop positively. We invest in the lower middle market, where value creation and valuations stem from operational improvements and earnings growth. The investment programmes of the recently closed funds are well underway.”

eQ will establish its next US-focused PE-fund, eQ PE XVII US, in January 2025. This will be the sixth fund generation in co-operation with its long-term partner RCP Advisors and the fund is targeting professional investors only. The previous five US-funds have raised more than 1 billion dollars in aggregate. eQ will establish its next venture capital fund in late 2025.

Helsinki, 19 December 2024

eQ Asset Management Ltd

eQ Group is a Finnish group of companies specialising in asset management and corporate finance business. eQ Asset Management offers a wide range of asset management services (including private equity funds and real estate asset management) for institutions and individuals. The assets managed by the Group total approximately EUR 13.3 billion. Advium Corporate Finance, which is part of the Group, offers services related to mergers and acquisitions, real estate transactions and equity capital markets.

More information about the Group is available on our website at




