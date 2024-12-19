Harvia Plc: Managers' Transactions - Anssi Pelkonen

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HARVIA PLC RELEASE 19 DECEMBER 2024 AT 3.00 P.M. EET

Harvia Oyj - Managers' Transactions

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Anssi Pelkonen

Position: Other senior manager

Issuer: Harvia Oyj

LEI: 7437002ULTBOWQQOXL69

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 88504/6/6

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2024-12-18

Venue: AQEU

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000306873

Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL



Transaction details

(1): Volume: 600 Unit price: 44 EUR

(2): Volume: 41 Unit price: 44 EUR

(3): Volume: 35 Unit price: 44 EUR

(4): Volume: 1691 Unit price: 44 EUR

(5): Volume: 719 Unit price: 44 EUR

(6): Volume: 114 Unit price: 44 EUR

(7): Volume: 38 Unit price: 44 EUR

(8): Volume: 230 Unit price: 44 EUR

(9): Volume: 176 Unit price: 44 EUR

(10): Volume: 8 Unit price: 44 EUR

(11): Volume: 33 Unit price: 44 EUR

(12): Volume: 50 Unit price: 44 EUR

(13): Volume: 50 Unit price: 44 EUR

(14): Volume: 9 Unit price: 44 EUR

Aggregated transactions (14):

Volume: 3794 Volume weighted average price: 44 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2024-12-18

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000306873

Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL



Transaction details

(1): Volume: 76 Unit price: 44 EUR

(2): Volume: 116 Unit price: 44 EUR

Aggregated transactions (2):

Volume: 192 Volume weighted average price: 44 EUR

Additional information:

Ari Vesterinen, CFO

tel. +358 40 5050 440

...

Harvia is one of the leading companies operating in the sauna market globally, as measured by revenue. Harvia's brands and product portfolio are well known in the market, and the company's comprehensive product portfolio strives to meet the needs of the international sauna market of both private and professional customers.

Harvia's revenue totaled EUR 150.5 million in 2023. Harvia Group employs approximately 600 professionals in Finland, Germany, United States, Romania, China and Hong Kong, Austria, Italy, Estonia, and Sweden. The company is headquartered in Muurame, Finland, adjacent to its largest sauna and sauna component manufacturing facility.

Read more:

