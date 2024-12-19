Jumpcloud's G2 Scores Prove Its Leadership In Simplified IT Management

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOUISVILLE, Colo., Dec. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JumpCloud is a Leader in 119 G2 Winter 2024 Grid® Reports after receiving over 2,950 reviews from G2 users. The quarterly G2 Grid Reports rank products based on user reviews and data from sources and social networks. Earning a Leader badge requires that evaluated products receive both high ratings from verified G2 users as well as substantial presence scores.

Building on its previous record of 98 Leader badges in the Fall 2024 Grid Reports, JumpCloud claimed the Leader position in 119 Grid Reports across following nine categories:



Cloud directory services

Identity and access management (IAM)

Mobile device management (MDM)

Privileged access management (PAM)

Password policy enforcement

Remote support

Single sign-on (SSO)

Unified endpoint management (UEM) User provisioning and governance tools



JumpCloud also achieved the highest ranking in G2's Index Reports for usability, ease of implementation, relationship, and results.

"JumpCloud's G2 results reveal the trust and confidence we've earned from the thousands of IT professionals who rely on the JumpCloud platform," said Micha Hershman, chief marketing officer, JumpCloud. "Our commitment is to simplify IT for all organizations, no matter how complicated their tech stack or device environment. There's no better feedback than hearing directly from practitioners that JumpCloud is delivering on our vision.”

What G2 users are saying:

"Fast, efficient, feature rich, customizable & easy to use user and cross platform asset management. Easy to setup and use, very responsive support team, feature rich and cross platform. Besides the basics, JumpCloud provides a lot of extras. Makes device management and user management easy. Cross platform (Win/Mac/Linux) capability allows you to manage most devices. Managing the organization is easy; the flexibility to create groups within the organisation allows you to create many preset security features for different units within the company. A mixed, feature subscription with a la carte extras, allow you to choose a plan that is right for your organization. The subscription packages have a lot of value and are tailored for almost any IT environment. Support is excellent and the JC team understands your needs.” - G2 user Guy E.

“JumpCloud helps Enshored with SaaS Management and user management. It's an all-in-one solution that provides ease of onboarding new users and device management, and it is very user-friendly. So far this is the best directory I have ever used... Given the large number of employees in our company, managing user access across our SaaS platforms could be challenging. However, JumpCloud simplifies the process and streamlines the management of all our SaaS applications.” - G2 user Aeron D.

“[JumpCloud offers] Quick setup and [is] very user friendly. It helped us to manage all the employee systems from one console. We are now able to manage software management/installation, applying policies, remote desktop access etc. things on the end users system via JumpCloud. Also it is helping us a lot in enabling MFA on our employees systems using JumpCloud Protect app, which allows users to enter into the system only on allowing a Push Notification on user mobile device. This is one of the best uses of the JumpCloud MDM solution.” - G2 user Saurabh R.

Full user reviews from these customers and thousands of others are on G2 .

About JumpCloud

JumpCloud® delivers a unified open directory platform that makes it easy to securely manage identities, devices, and access across your organization. With JumpCloud, IT teams and MSPs enable users to work securely from anywhere and manage their Windows, Apple, Linux, and Android devices from a single platform.

Learn more:

