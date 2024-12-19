St. Johns County Parks And Recreation Becomes A Certified Autism Centertm, Joins County-Wide Inclusivity Initiative

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

St. Johns County Parks and Recreation is now certified, contributing to the area's pursuit of the Certified Autism DestinationTM designation

- Tess Simpson, Community Program Coordinator

ST. JOHNS, FL, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES) proudly certifies St. Johns County Parks and Recreation as a Certified Autism CenterTM (CAC). The CAC designation is granted to organizations that have completed autism-specific training to understand how to best welcome, assist and support autistic and sensory-sensitive individuals and their families. In addition to staff training, IBCCES also conducted an onsite review of St. Johns County parks and facilities in order to create sensory guides and additional recommendations to improve the visitor experience.

“We couldn't be more excited at the opportunity to make St. Johns County parks and facilities even more accessible to our residents and visitors,” says Tess Simpson, Community Program Coordinator.“I'm thankful to IBCCES for the chance to get most of our programming staff certified, so we can be better equipped to provide an inclusive environment for parkgoers and event participants on the autism spectrum.”

St. Johns County Parks and Recreation joins a growing number of tourism and recreation-related organizations in the area to complete certification as part of a larger initiative led by the St. Johns County Chamber of Commerce, aiming to achieve the Certified Autism DestinationTM (CAD) designation. This initiative will ensure that the area offers multiple certified options for entertainment, recreation, and lodging for autistic and sensory-sensitive individuals and their families.

“IBCCES is excited to award St. Johns County Parks and Recreation with the Certified Autism CenterTM designation, highlighting their efforts to create spaces where everyone feels welcome,” says Myron Pincomb, IBCCES board chairman.“We are excited to see the impact this certification and their role in the larger county-wide initiative will have on the entire community.”

For more than two decades, IBCCES has been a leader in providing autism, sensory and neurodiversity training and certification for professionals worldwide, including those in healthcare, education, public safety, travel, and corporate sectors. As the only credentialing board offering these programs, IBCCES provides training from subject matter experts and autistic self-advocates, along with long-term support, continuous learning, onsite reviews, and renewal requirements to ensure continued growth and lasting impact

IBCCES also created AutismTravel, a free online resource for parents that lists certified locations and professionals. Each organization listed on the site has met Certified Autism CenterTM (CAC) requirements.



###

About St. Johns County Parks and Recreation

The St. Johns County Parks and Recreation Department is committed to a thriving local park system, the opportunity for our residents and visitors to enjoy healthy, active lifestyles, and the preservation of the natural beauty of our environment. Explore the many ways Parks and Recreation is making our communities happier and healthier by providing a place where it all comes together – a sense of community, an appreciation of history, and a respect for nature.

About IBCCES

Committed to providing the global standard for training and certification in the field of cognitive disorders – IBCCES provides a series of certifications that empower professionals to be leaders in their field and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. These programs are recognized around the world as the leading benchmark for training and certification in the areas of autism and other cognitive disorders.

Meredith Tekin

IBCCES

+1 904-508-0135

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.