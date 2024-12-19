(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Dubai: IOSCO announced today the launch of a dedicated to support the adoption and other use of IFRS Sustainability Disclosure Standards (ISSB Standards), with the support of the International Sustainability Standards Board (ISSB). The Network will start with a group of 32 IOSCO members of its Growth and Emerging Markets (GEM) Committee, representing 31 jurisdictions.

The 31 jurisdictions who are initially joining theare a diverse group representing: Abu Dhabi, Argentina, the Bahamas, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Belize, Brazil, Brunei, Chile, China, Egypt, Georgia, Ghana, India, Indonesia, Jordan, Kenya, Kuwait, Malaysia, Mexico, Morocco, Panama, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Türkiye, Uruguay, Zambia and Zimbabwe. More jurisdictions have expressed interest in joining in the months ahead.

Most IOSCO members joining the GEMC Network are playing or will be playing a leading role in the adoption of sustainability-related corporate reporting requirements. At the date of joining the network, members are either already executing a roadmap for ISSB Standards implementation, developing a roadmap, building awareness and understanding, or becoming familiar with the ISSB Standards.





GEM Committee members joining the network expressed strong appetite for the Network, including to (i) build capacity on supervisory and enforcement aspects of ISSB Standards, (ii) set up deep dives to discuss and understand how the Jurisdictional Guide and other educational materials can support adoption, and (iii) help them assess market readiness.

Through the Network, GEMC members will benefit from assistance in building local capacity to implement the requirements of the Standards. The Network will also provide a platform for advancing information sharing at a regional level.



3 billion people in Emerging Markets and Developing Economies, more than half of the world's population

more than 90% of BRICS economies GDP and their market capitalisation

nearly half of Africa and the Middle East's GDP and 60% of their market capitalisation; and more than two thirds of Latin America and the Caribbean's GDP and more than 85% of its market capitalisation.

Together, the IOSCO GEMC members joining the Network represent:

The ISSB issued the ISSB Standards in June 2023 in response to investor demand for decision-useful, comparable information and the need for a more efficient global reporting landscape. The ISSB Standards support globally consistent, comparable and reliable sustainability-related disclosures to meet the information needs of investors and other participants in the world's capital markets. After an independent and comprehensive review, in July 2023, IOSCO endorsed the ISSB Standards for capital market use and called on its members to consider ways in which they might adopt, apply or otherwise be informed by the ISSB Standards in their jurisdictions.

Since IOSCO's endorsement, a total of 56* jurisdictions, both from developed and emerging markets, have already taken action to adopt or otherwise use ISSB Standards (half of these jurisdictions have already finalized their adoption of the ISSB Standards). Together, these jurisdictions represent nearly 60% of global GDP, more than 40% of global market capitalization, and more than half of global GHG emissions. The Network is intended to support jurisdictions mostly from emerging markets in their adoption journeys and will comprise both jurisdictions already in the process of adoption or other use and jurisdictions considering adoption or other use.

'We have seen a strong interest from our Growth and Emerging Markets members wanting to introduce the ISSB Standards into their respective regulatory frameworks. These members are willing to implement international standards that enhance international consistency and comparability of climate-related and other sustainability-related disclosures for investors. We are also acutely aware that Growth and Emerging Markets members have signaled a strong desire for support to help them progress their adoption or other use of the ISSB Standards. This dedicated Network will offer them expert support with the help of the ISSB and other partners.'

'We are delighted to see considerable interest from emerging markets jurisdictions towards adopting the ISSB's global baseline of sustainability disclosures for capital markets. We are also pleased to continue and further enhance our collaboration with IOSCO by supporting Network members on their jurisdictional adoption journeys. Doing so will help them align their sustainability-related disclosure requirements with the global baseline, connecting them to global capital pools and investors seeking new investment opportunities. This progress is also important to all other jurisdictions because multinational companies with global supply chains will stand to benefit from the availability of comparable data and disclosures from across the value chain and such disclosures will facilitate trade.”

Dr. Mohamed Farid Saleh, Chairman of the GEM Committee and Vice-Chair of the'I am delighted to see a number of emerging markets taking clear steps towards adoption or other use of the ISSB Standards and I urge them to complete the efforts to avail the Standards in different languages for speed of adoption or other use. I commend the IFRS Foundation's engagement with the IOSCO Growth and Emerging Markets Committee and the establishment of a new Network to facilitate enhanced capacity building to assist securities regulators in this journey.'

Earlier this year, IOSCO strengthened its collaboration with the ISSB and enhanced its partnership with the World Bank to assist jurisdictions as they consider their pathways to adopt ISSB Standards.

In May 2024, the IFRS Foundation published the Inaugural Jurisdictional Guide for the adoption or other use of ISSB Standards and a Regulatory Implementation Programme Outline. These documents are already proving to be important additions to the toolkit available to jurisdictions as they navigate their approaches towards the adoption or other use of ISSB Standards. IOSCO has since been actively supporting these jurisdictions through an enhanced capacity-building program, designed to help them build the expertise necessary to adopt the ISSB Standards.

* includes the EU 27 member states.

IOSCO is the leading international policy forum for securities regulators and the global standard setter for financial markets It develops, implements and promotes

adherence to internationally recognized standards for financial markets regulation and works closely with other international organizations on the global regulatory reform agenda.The organization's membership regulates more than 95% of the world's securities markets in some 130 jurisdictions. By providing high quality technical assistance, education and training, IOSCO supports its members to come together to achieve the following three



Enhance investor protection;

Ensure markets are fair and efficient; Promote financial stability by reducing systemic

objectives.The IOSCO Board is the governing and standard-setting body of IOSCO and is made up of 35 securities regulators. Mr. Jean-Paul Servais, the Chair of Belgium's Financial Services and

Markets Authority (FSMA) is the Chair of the IOSCO Board. Shigeru Ariizumi, Vice Minister for International Affairs, Financial Services Agency, Japan, Dr Mohamed Farid Saleh, Executive Chairman of the Financial Regulatory Authority, Egypt, and Rostin Behnam, Chair of the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission, are the Vice-Chairs of IOSCO Board. IOSCO is the leading international policy forum for securities regulators and the global standard setter for financial markets regulation. The organization's membership regulates more than 95% of the world's securities markets in some 130 jurisdictions, and it continues to expand.The Growth and Emerging Markets (GEM) Committee is the largest Committee within

IOSCO, representing more than 75% of the IOSCO membership, including ten of the G20 members. Dr Mohamed Farid Saleh, Executive Chairman of the Financial Regulatory

Authority, Egypt, is Chair of the GEM Committee.

The GEM Committee seeks to promote the development and greater efficiency of emerging

securities and futures markets by establishing principles and minimum standards, providing training programs and technical assistance for members and facilitating the exchange of information and transfer of technology and expertise.

The GEM Committee comprises 92 members and 25 non-voting associate members who include the world's fastest growing economies. Emerging economies are expected to represent a growing portion of IOSCO membership as new members continue to join.

IOSCO is the only international standard setter that has a committee solely responsible for emerging market issues. This inclusiveness increases IOSCO's effectiveness and positions it to play a bigger part in shaping the global regulatory framework: The GEM has been allocated a seat on the IFRS Foundation Monitoring Board.IOSCO counts four regional committees: (1) Africa / Middle-East (AMERC) chaired by Ms. Nezha Hayat Chairperson and CEO of the Moroccan Autorité Marocaine du Marché des Capitaux, (2) Asia & Pacific (APRC) chaired by Julia Leung Chief Executive Officer of

the Hong-Kong Securities and Futures Commission, (3) European Regional Committee (ERC) chaired by Mr. Jean-Paul Servais Chairman of Belgium's Financial Services and Markets

Authority, and (4) Inter-American Regional Committee (IARC) chaired by Ms. Lucia Buenrostro Vice President of Regulatory Policy at the Mexican Comisión Nacional Bancaria y de Valores.