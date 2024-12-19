Dubai Municipality Wins Football's Title Of The 6Th Labor Sports Tournament

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Dubai Municipality has won the title of the competition of the 6th

Labor Sports Tournament;

the biggest of its kind, which is organized by Dubai Sports Council (DSC) in collaboration with the

Permanent Committee of Affairs

in Dubai, Dubai and the Authority for Identity, Citizenship, & Security, under title 'Their Happiness is Our

Goal'.

The Tournament, to continue up to 23rd

Feb. 2025, is held with participation of more than 46 thousand male & female laborers representing 270 companies, who compete in 12 sports competitions, taking place at 10 different locations of Dubai.

Dubai Municipality beat Transguard Company Team in the football's final match to maintain the competition's title, and thus the Transguard secured 2nd

place, followed by W One Team in the 3rd

place. Nazar Bassam Thabit of Dubai Municipality was honored as best player in the competition.



The football competition of the 6th

Labr Sports Tournament, took place at the pitches of

DUTCO Co. in Jebel Ali, was competed by 24 teams from different corporations & companies in Dubai, and witnessed remarkable presence of fans.

Winners of the first three places besides winners of the individual titles in the football competition were honored cups & medals by Mr. Omar Saleh Al-Kindi Senior Specialist of Community Events in DSC, and Mr. Jaber Abdullatif Makki, from the Permanent Committee of Labor Affairs in Dubai. Valuable prizes were also awarded to winning fans in sub-competitions, held on the sideline of the competition, in the presence of representative of the sponsoring companies; these are: Dutco, Hot Pack Global & Right Health.



The 6th

Labor Sports Tournament continues during the next period. In this regard, the men & women's volleyball competitions are scheduled from 5th

to 12th

Jan. 2025 at

Dulsco Arena pitches in Al-Quoz.

The Labor Sports Tournament witnesses remarkable development in its 6th

edition, in terms of the numbers of sports competitions & participants, confirming the Tournament's constant success, as the numbers of participants this year have increased to more than 46 thousand male & female laborers of 31 nationalities forming 873 teams.

The current edition of the Tournament also witnesses increase in the women's competitions; these are badminton, yoga & throwball competitions.



DSC

organizes the 'Labor Sports Tournament' to give laborers unique opportunity to exercise favorite sports, spend entertaining times in useful activities, break the daily routine of work,

cement

social ties with counterparts in other entities & improve level of physical fitness. It also

brings joy to laborers and helps them to increase productivity.

The Tournament meets DSC's strategy to create a distinctive & happy sports society.