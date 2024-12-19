Wizz Air Abu Dhabi Launches A New Route To Bucharest Băneasa Airport From March 2025

19 December 2024, Abu Dhabi, UAE:



Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, the ultra-low-fare national airline of the UAE,

announces that from

30th

March 2025,

its Bucharest flights will be relocated from Bucharest Henri Coanda International Airport to the centrally located Bucharest Băneasa - Aurel Vlaicu International Airport. This strategic move aims to improve accessibility, reduce travel time to the downtown and enhance passenger experience, with

affordable and reliable travel options to explore a rich Romanian culture and a hidden gem filled with history and traditions.

Adventurous travellers flying on the exciting route are kindly requested to check their emails for detailed information and to confirm their new airport of departure or arrival to ensure a seamless travel experience. Passengers who purchased their tickets through online travel agencies are required to contact the agencies and acknowledge the changes.

Johan Eidhagen, Managing Director of Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, said:

'We are excited to further enhance the travel experience with greater convenience and improved connectivity by operating our hugely popular Bucharest service to a more centrally located airport from next March. Our two unmissable destinations in Romania are waiting to be explored, with both Bucharest and Cluj-Napoca boasting a must-visit mix of unique history, spectacular nature, and charming medieval cities. We look forward to sharing our love of travel and seeing you on-board for a well-deserved vacation in the new year.'



Wizz Air Abu Dhabi is dedicated to providing a seamless travel experience for its passengers. This relocation is part of the airline's continuous efforts to enhance the comfort of those travelling from, and to, Bucharest by offering more options and ensuring a smooth journey.

The national airline has expanded the boundaries of

WIZZ MultiPass, an innovative and unprecedented flight membership service that allows frequent travellers to fly to or from the UAE every month and explore multiple destinations while saving more. WIZZ MultiPass enables passengers to lock in a fixed price for tickets and baggage, unaffected by seasonality, for an entire year. Travelers can save up to 40% on tickets to the most popular destinations by choosing the ticket-only fare.

Passengers can enjoy greater flexibility and a peace of mind with

WIZZ Flex. This service allows passengers to change their flight up to three hours before departure without any fee and receive 100% of the fare immediately reimbursed in airline credit.

Located in the UAE, Wizz Air Abu Dhabi offers affordable fares and hassle-free travel options to Alexandria (Egypt), Almaty (Kazakhstan), Amman (Jordan), Aqaba (Jordan), Baku (Azerbaijan), Belgrade (Serbia), Bishkek (Kyrgyzstan), Cairo (Egypt), Cluj (Romania) and Dammam (Saudi Arabia). As well as routes to Kutaisi (Georgia), Larnaca (Cyprus), Male (Maldives), Madinah (Saudi Arabia), Nur Sultan (Kazakhstan), Samarkand (Uzbekistan), Sarajevo (Bosnia), Sohag (Egypt), Tashkent (Uzbekistan), Turkistan (Kazakhstan), Tirana (Albania)

now available Varna (Bulgaria)

and Yerevan (Armenia), among others.