DXB Creates Magical Holiday Memories For Travellers

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 19 December 2024: This holiday season, Dubai International (DXB) is transforming into a festive wonderland designed to spark magical connections. From festive entertainment and family-friendly activities to shared moments of joy and surprise, DXB is creating an unforgettable holiday experience for guests from around the world, running until 5 January 2025.

Michelle Lee, Vice President of Brand and Communications at Dubai Airports, said: 'This holiday season, we're celebrating the connections that bring us all together at the world's biggest international airport. We want every guest to experience the magic of the holidays at DXB.

From personalised gifts and festive treats to unexpected performances and warm hospitality, we've crafted a unique experience to spark wonder and create joyful memories.'

Festive sounds and cheers

Carolers x Beatbox: Experience the magic of Christmas carols reimagined with a modern twist through the edgy art of beatboxing. This collaboration promises a fresh and unforgettable treat for guests.

Festive parade: Celebrate the holiday spirit on 25 December with a festive parade featuring vibrant performers, music, and colourful costumes that will bring smiles to faces young and old.

Nutcracker march: Be captivated by the sights and sounds of a marching band dressed in charming Nutcracker costumes, adding a touch of whimsical charm to your journey.

DXB Winter Remix: Enjoy spontaneous bursts of festive cheer with live performances throughout the month at the airport. From energetic breakdancing to whimsical roaming gnomes and heartwarming Christmas carols, there's something to entertain every traveller.

Creating memories together

Holiday wrap lab:

During weekend performances, guests can enjoy a complimentary gift-wrapping experience with limited-edition wrapping paper. Located near gate 27, this activity adds a personal and festive touch to gifts purchased at DXB.

Festive at Fortnum's: Experience the '12 Days of Christmas Kindness' at Fortnum's, with daily surprises ranging from customised sparkling tea bottles to bespoke Voyage Collection Luggage Tag and even tea-inspired portraits. Warm up with complimentary cups of Fortnum's signature teas and coffee.

Build your gifts with LEGO: Unleash your creativity with LEGO's make-and-take activity, where you can build your own complimentary LEGO gift. Don't miss the giant LEGO advent calendar, revealing delightful surprises and special offers each day.

Stitch your holiday spirit: Personalise your gifts with PANGAIA's exclusive embroidery service – the only store globally to offer this unique touch. Embroider T-shirts, hoodies, and more with unique designs to create truly special gifts.

Festive flavours and festive finds

Savour the seasons flavours: Indulge in delicious festive treats at DXB's food and beverage outlets. Enjoy a hearty Turkey Feast Grainery Sandwich, a refreshing Cranberry Chicken Salad Sandwich, or a comforting Pumpkin Spice Latte. And don't miss the viral sensation, Pistachio Kunafa Cake, at Get Your Fix.

Revamp Your Winter Wardrobe: Embrace the joy of the season with PINK's latest winter collection. As you explore its vibrant and cosy clothing, you'll find the perfect gifts for family, friends, or even a special treat for yourself.

Relax and Win Big: Add a touch of wellness to your travel experience with Be Relax Spa. Throughout December, with every purchase, you'll enter a draw for the chance to secure amazing wellness gifts. You can also try your luck with its 'Spin the Wheel' game, where you can instantly win wellness treats with every purchase.

Relax amid the holiday hustle: Unwind with XpresSpa's luxurious scalp massage, inspired by East Asian techniques. Enjoy a 10% discount on your next treatment or explore the 'Sleigh Every Day, Sleigh Every Flight' offer for tech gadgets and more.