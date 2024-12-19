Granite's Greenix Earns U.S. Patent For Orchestration Platform

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Low-Code Redefines Speed, Accuracy & Scale in Deploying Complex Networks

QUINCY, Mass., Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Granite Telecommunications , a leading $1.8 billion provider of communications and solutions to businesses and entities, is proud to announce that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued a new patent for its groundbreaking Greenix technology, a low-code workflow editor designed to streamline and automate the most complex deployments.

The patent, issued on December 3, 2024, is the second Granite received this year for solutions from Granite Labs , the company's innovation center. In May, Granite was awarded a patent for

edgeboot , an AI-driven network management device that detects issues and autonomously executes actions, such as automatic rebooting, eliminating the need for human intervention.

"Granite Labs' latest patent win is yet another testament to Granite's commitment to innovation designed to meet customers' needs," said Granite President and CEO Rob Hale. "Greenix has already helped our customers drive measurable results by making network deployment smarter, faster and more cost-effective."

About Greenix

Greenix was created to enable Granite to deliver on one client's request to activate 6,000 on-premises devices in only five months. The tool helped Granite successfully deliver the project on time and with precision, deploying up to 150 devices per day during the project's most demanding phases. Since this initial win, Granite's deployment teams have used Greenix to activate more than 75 percent of the solutions that Granite sells and supports. The first-time-right activation success rate has increased by more than 30 percent and technician time on-site has decreased by more than 50 percent.

In the field, Greenix empowers on-site technicians to launch the application on their smartphones and follow intuitive prompts to secure and rack equipment, activate services, run speed tests and perform diagnostics-all in real-time.



"Greenix has been a game-changer for our deployment process," said Adam Weiner, Vice President of Technology at Granite and developer of the Greenix platform. "With this patent, Granite is strengthening its leadership in orchestration technology, giving customers the ability to scale deployments like never before. Our clients have seen dramatic improvements in activation times and first-pass success rates, which directly translates to reduced costs and accelerated project timelines."

Greenix Key Features and Benefits:



Low-Code Workflow Design empowers engineers to create and customize workflows without coding, ensuring agility and adaptability for unique deployment needs.

Real-Time Technician Support

guides on-site technicians through each step with detailed prompts and visual aids, minimizing errors and expediting installations. Data-Driven Insights

derived from tracking trending issues and activation times, provide data for continuous improvement in deployment processes.

About Granite

Granite delivers advanced communications and technology solutions to businesses and government agencies throughout the United States and Canada. The $1.8 billion company serves more than two-thirds of Fortune 100 companies and has 1.75 million voice and data lines under management, supporting more than 650,000 locations. Founded in 2002, Granite has become one of the largest competitive telecommunications carriers in the U.S. by simplifying sourcing and management of voice, data and cellular service with a single point of contact and consolidated invoicing for all locations nationwide. Today, Granite supports customers with a wide range of services, including access, UCaaS, mobile voice and data, and MSP solutions for SD-WAN, monitoring and network management. Granite employs more than 2,220 people at its headquarters in Quincy, Massachusetts, and 10 regional offices nationwide. For more information, visit .

SOURCE Granite

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED