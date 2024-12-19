Standard Biotools To Present At The 43Rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Dec. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Standard BioTools (NASDAQ: LAB) today announced its President and Chief Executive Officer, Michael Egholm, PhD, will present at the upcoming 43rd Annual Healthcare taking place on January 13th - 16th at the Westin St. Francis Hotel in San Francisco, CA.

Dr. Egholm's corporate presentation will be held on January 16th, 2024, at 9:45 a.m. PT.

A live webcast will be available to investors and other interested parties by accessing the Investor Relations page of the Company's website at Events & Presentations . A recording will be archived and available on the Standard BioTools Investor Relations page at investors.standardbio.com .

About Standard BioTools Inc.

Standard BioTools Inc. (Nasdaq: LAB), the parent company of SomaLogic Inc. and previously known as Fluidigm Corporation, has an established portfolio of essential, standardized next-generation technologies that help biomedical researchers develop medicines faster and better. As a leading solutions provider, the company provides reliable and repeatable insights in health and disease using its proprietary SomaScan, mass cytometry and microfluidics technologies, which help transform scientific discoveries into better patient outcomes. Standard BioTools works with leading academic, government, pharmaceutical, biotechnology, plant and animal research and clinical laboratories worldwide, focusing on the most pressing needs in translational and clinical research, including oncology, immunology and immunotherapy. Learn more at or connect with us on X, Facebook®, LinkedIn, and YouTubeTM.

