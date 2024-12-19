Shush Inc. Closes Oversubscribed $3 Million Seed Round, Poised For Global Growth

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Shush Inc., a leader in Network Authentication solutions, is proud to announce the completion of its $3 million oversubscribed seed round. Amid growing global demand for secure and scalable authentication, this funding marks a pivotal moment in the company's journey toward transformative growth. The milestone underscores Shush's dedication to innovation and the strong backing of a diverse group of investors aligned with its vision for the future of authentication.

Building on the momentum of its pre-seed funding success, Shush Inc. exceeded expectations by securing an impressive $3 million through a Simple Agreement for Future Equity (SAFE). The seed round was oversubscribed, reflecting strong investor confidence in Shush Inc.'s vision and capabilities. Shush's robust 2025 sales pipeline includes more than 50 MNOs across five continents. This global interest highlights the rising demand for scalable Network Authentication solutions and firmly positions Shush to make a significant market impact in the coming year.

“This seed round marks a significant milestone for Shush Inc., especially in a climate where startups have faced unprecedented challenges in securing funding over the past few years,” said Eddie DeCurtis, Co-Founder & CEO of Shush Inc.“Successfully closing this round is a testament to the strength of our vision, the dedication of our team, and the growing market demand for innovative solutions in the Network Authentication space. With this additional funding, we are well-positioned to accelerate our growth trajectory, expand our reach, and further solidify our position as leaders in this critical and rapidly evolving sector.”

Daryl Carlough, Co-Founder & CFO of Shush Inc., emphasized the strategic significance of the seed round and its role in the company's long-term vision.“The successful closure of this oversubscribed seed round is a testament to the strength of our business model, the unique value we bring to MNOs, and the confidence our investors have in our ability to execute,” said Carlough.“This funding positions us to scale rapidly, expand our global reach, and drive innovation in the Network Authentication space. With a strong sales pipeline and a clear path to delivering results, we're ready to take Shush to the next level and redefine how network attributes unlock new revenue streams for MNOs.”

Shush Inc. continues to lead in the Network Authentication industry by offering Sherlock to global MNOs. Sherlock uniquely utilizes existing network infrastructure to unlock the revenue potential of Network Authentication Attributes.“No other solution in the industry has been designed to leverage any cloud or core network infrastructure implemented by MNOs,” said Wesam Qaqish, Chief Technology Officer of Shush.

Shush Inc. is setting new standards in the Network Authentication industry by providing a holistic business approach for its Carrier Partners.“Shush delivers a 'Business-in-a-Box' solution that includes the right technical platform, seamless integration capabilities, and robust business tools to enable our partners to quickly enter this burgeoning market,” said Jon Morrow, Chief Product Officer at Shush Inc.

With the completion of its seed round, Shush Inc. is poised for rapid growth and continued industry leadership. The company invites MNOs and industry leaders to meet at Mobile World Congress 2025 to explore how Shush can transform network authentication and drive new revenue opportunities.

Shush Inc. invites organizations to collaborate and explore cutting-edge solutions that redefine network authentication and security.

About Shush Inc.:

Shush Inc. is a leading provider of Network Authentication solutions, committed to redefining convenience and reliability in the industry. With a focus on Mobile Identity and a dedication to innovation, Shush Inc. offers seamlessly integrated solutions designed to meet the evolving needs of modern enterprises.

