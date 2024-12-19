Beko Earns The Highest ESG Score In The DHP Household Durables Industry In The S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

The company's steadfast focus on sustainability secures its position as the highest scoring organization for the sixth consecutive year.

ISTANBUL, Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Beko**, a global leader in consumer durables and electronics, has achieved an outstanding score of 89/100 (Score date: 22/11/24) in the 2024 S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) highlighting its commitment to sustainable practices. The CSA evaluates the environmental, social, and governance (ESG) efforts of the world's largest corporations. In addition to this achievement, the company has also been included in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices for the eighth consecutive year.

Hakan Bulgurlu, Beko, CEO

The company's standing among 45 companies in the

DHP Household Durables Industry reaffirms its position as a key benchmark within the industry.

This recognition comes as Beko also celebrates the approval of its science-based climate targets by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). These validated targets are designed to tackle climate change with precise, measurable goals and represent a significant step forward for both Beko and the home appliance industry as a whole.

Beko has committed to achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions across its entire value chain by 2050. As part of its near-term objectives, the company is targeting a 42% reduction in absolute Scope 1 and 2 emissions and a 42% cut in Scope 3 emissions from product use by 2030, compared to its 2022 baseline. For its long-term targets, Beko aims to slash its absolute Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 90%, and absolute Scope 3 emissions by 90% in 2050, also compared to a 2022 base year.

Reflecting on the company's consistent recognition in the S&P Global CSA, CEO Hakan Bulgurlu said,

"Achieving net-zero emissions in line with the 1.5°C climate pathway is our ultimate priority. To realize this vision, we are continuously developing advanced technologies to improve the energy efficiency of our products while reducing carbon emissions. At the same time, we are scaling up investments in renewable energy and bolstering our capabilities. It is rewarding to see these efforts recognized globally as proof that we are on the right track. Sustainability is not just a goal-it's a responsibility we owe to our business, our planet, and to future generations."

With its exceptional ESG score and unwavering focus on sustainable growth, the company is inspiring other businesses worldwide in prioritizing environmental responsibility, social impact, and governance in their business practices. By leading through action, the company is making a tangible contribution to a more sustainable future for all.

ABOUT BEKO



Beko is an international home appliance company with 55,000 employees worldwide and global operations through its subsidiaries in 58 countries and 46 production facilities in 14 countries (i.e. Türkiye, UK, Italy, Romania, Slovakia, Poland, South Africa, Russia, Pakistan, India, Bangladesh, Thailand, China and Egypt). Beko has 22 brands owned or used with a limited license (Arçelik, Beko, Whirlpool*, Grundig, Hotpoint, Arctic, Ariston*, Leisure, Indesit, Blomberg, Defy, Dawlance, Hitachi*, Voltas Beko, Singer*, ElektraBregenz, Flavel, Bauknecht, Privileg, Altus, Ignis, Polar). Beko became the largest white goods company in Europe with its market share (based on volumes) and reached a consolidated turnover of 8 billion Euros in 2023. Beko's 30 R&D and Design Centers & Offices across the globe are home to over 2,300 researchers and hold more than 3,500 international registered patent applications to date. For the 6th consecutive year, the highest score in the DHP Household Durables industry (based on the results dated 22 November 2024) in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index of the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment was achieved.** Beko's vision is 'Respecting the World, Respected Worldwide.'







*Licensee limited to certain jurisdictions.

**The data presented belongs to Arçelik A.Ş., a parent company of Beko.

