Silynxcom Unveils Innovative Headset To Enhance Drone Detection For Armored Vehicle Crews

Silynxcom Ltd. (NYSE American: SYNX) ("Silynxcom" or the"Company"), a and developer of ruggedized tactical communication headset devices, earlier this month announced its latest innovative product aimed at boosting situational awareness and safety for artillery operators, armored personnel carrier ("APC") crews and other heavy military vehicles. This addresses a critical challenge on the modern battlefield: detecting the distinct and potentially life-threatening drone humming while simultaneously maintaining hearing protection in high-noise environments.

With modern battlefields evolving, artillery operators and APC crews face the triple challenge of hearing protection from the high-decibel sounds of vehicle engines and weaponry, being connected to the crew intercom system and radio communication, and simultaneous alertness to vital sounds such as the faint hum of an approaching drone or UAV – a sound that could signal a life-threatening threat. Silynxcom's newest headset rises to meet this challenge, combining advanced auditory technology with reliable durability.

Revolutionizing Sound Awareness and Hearing Protection

The new headset integrates cutting-edge technology that:



Protects Hearing: Offers protection from continuous and sudden loud noises.



Selective Amplification: Amplifies critical environmental sounds, like drone noise, without blocking essential auditory cues.

Enhanced Compatibility: Seamlessly connects with variety of leading military intercom and radio systems for easy upgrades.

Developed for the Battlefield of Tomorrow

Silynxcom's innovative crew headset was developed in partnership with a global industry leader and has undergone rigorous field testing with one of the world's most advanced military forces to meet high standards for performance, reliability and adaptability.

“Our mission is to redefine how military forces handle modern threats,” said Nir Klein, Chief Executive Officer of Silynxcom.“This innovative headset protects hearing and sharpens awareness of critical sounds on the battlefield, ensuring that military crews can respond faster and more effectively. We believe it's a game-changer for tactical communication and battlefield safety.”

Shaping the Future of Tactical Communication

This latest innovation reinforces Silynxcom's commitment to addressing the evolving needs of modern military forces. By enhancing sound awareness and protection, the Company continues to design solutions that empower soldiers and safeguard lives in the most demanding environments.

