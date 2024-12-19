Saudi Arabia Shows Leadership in AI Ethics with online Self-Assessment Tool

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Saudi Arabia Shows Leadership in AI Ethics with Self-Assessment Tool

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, December 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- With the launch of its cutting-edge self-assessment tool to evaluate ethical compliance in AI development, the Saudi Data & AI Authority (SDAIA) is demonstrating the Kingdom's commitment to leading the development of safe and ethical AI technologies. Available through the National Data Governance Platform, this comprehensive solution helps organizations measure their adherence to established ethical AI principles.Aligned with Saudi Vision 2030's goals, global human rights standards, and UNESCO's recommendations on AI ethics, the tool helps organizations raise AI maturity and enhance ethical AI compliance. It will also encourage investment and drive economic growth.The tool serves as a crucial resource for government agencies, private companies, and independent developers. It offers a systematic framework for assessing and analyzing how well their AI products align with ethical guidelines. Organizations can now effectively measure their commitment to responsible AI development, implementation, and adoption through detailed evaluation metrics.Comprising 81 key questions that are aligned with global standards, the assessment framework evaluates AI ethics compliance through seven fundamental principles: fairness, privacy and security, reliability and safety, transparency and explainability, accountability and responsibility, humanity, and social and environmental benefits. As a result of responses to the questions, which use a simple 1-to-5 rating scale, detailed reports are generated that highlight strengths and identify areas for improvement.These seven principles aim to advance ethical AI development while maintaining a balance between innovation and responsibility.The framework emphasizes fairness in AI applications to prevent bias and discrimination while ensuring human-centric development that protects rights and promotes well-being.Key aspects of the assessment include evaluating data privacy and protection while maintaining system reliability and safety. The framework also emphasizes transparency in AI operations, making complex algorithms and decision-making processes more understandable and accountable.A key component of the framework focuses on accountability, ensuring transparent mechanisms for AI implementation and decision-making. Together, these principles foster responsible innovation that aligns with human values and societal needs.Organizations can use the tool multiple times to raise their maturity in AI ethics compliance and monitor their ethical development journey. This iterative approach provides flexibility to strengthen ethical commitments continuously and align practices with emerging technological trends.

