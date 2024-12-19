Defense Metals Announces AGM Results
VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Defense Metals Corp. (" Defense Metals " or the " Company ") (TSXV: DEFN) (OTCQB: DFMTF ) (FSE: 35D) is pleased to announce the voting results of its annual general meeting of shareholders that took place December 18, 2024 (the "AGM").
At the AGM, the shareholders set the size of the board of directors at five. Detailed voting results regarding the election of the directors are as set out in the following table:
|
Director Nominee
|
Number of
shares voted
for
|
% of shares
voted for
|
Number of
shares voted
withheld
|
% of shares
voted
withheld
|
Guy de Selliers de
Moranville
|
80,670,593
|
98.76
%
|
1,016,891
|
1.24
%
|
Dr. Luisa Moreno
|
75,825,040
|
92.82
%
|
5,862,444
|
7.18
%
|
Dale Wallster
|
75,825,402
|
92.82
%
|
5,862,082
|
7.18
%
|
P.E. Ted Kavanagh
|
81,760,691
|
99.98
%
|
16,793
|
0.02
%
|
Suzanne Rich Folsom
|
81,670,581
|
99.98
%
|
16,903
|
0.02
%
Shareholders also approved:
The appointment of Crowe MacKay LLP as the auditor for Defense Metals for the ensuing fiscal year;
The authorization for the directors to fix the remuneration paid to the auditor; and
A resolution approving the Company's new 10% rolling omnibus incentive plan.
About Defense Metals Corp. and its Wicheeda Rare Earth Element Project
Defense Metals Corp. is focused on the development of its 100% owned, 11,800-hectare (~29,158-acre) Wicheeda REE Project that is located on the traditional territory of the McLeod Lake Indian Band in British Columbia, Canada.
The Wicheeda REE Project, approximately 80 kilometres (~50 miles) northeast of the city of Prince George, is readily accessible by a paved highway and all-weather gravel roads and is close to infrastructure, including hydro power transmission lines and gas pipelines. The nearby Canadian National Railway and major highways allow easy access to the port facilities at Prince Rupert, the closest major North American port to Asia.
For further information, please visit or contact:
Alex Heath
Senior Vice President, Corporate Development & Interim CFO
Tel: +1 604-354-2491
Email: [email protected]
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.
SOURCE Defense Metals Corp.
