Mandalay Resources Reports Discovery Of A New Gold Domain At Björkdal

North Zone Below Marble Discovery:



Identified 18 interpreted veins over a 400 m strike length and 250 m in height, located approximately 200 m from current development.



A maiden Mineral Resource estimate expected in

Mandalay's year-end update (to be released February 2025), has the potential to add multiple years of mine life.



Key intercepts include:





178.9 g/t gold over 1.15 m (Estimated True Width "ETW" 0.94 m) and;





39.6 g/t gold over 3.90 m (ETW 2.76 m) in MU24-010 and;

69.4 g/t gold over 0.80 m (ETW 0.69 m) in MU24-024.

Main Zone Infill Drilling:



Continued success in Eastern Extension with intercepts:



115.8 g/t gold over 1.85 m

(ETW 1.60 m) in MU24-018 and;

43.0 g/t gold over 1.55 m

(ETW 1.34 m) in MU24-020.

Aurora Zone Extension:



Successful testing of a 200 m strike extension identified:



3.4 g/t gold over 7.40 m

(ETW 3.70 m) in MU24-004 and; 3.9 g/t gold over 2.70 m

(ETW 1.70 m) in MU24-001.

Note: Further intercept details including significant intercepts within composite intervals can be found in the Appendix to this document.

Chris Davis, VP of Exploration and Operational Geology, commented:

"Björkdal's near-mine exploration primarily targets higher margin resources. The newly discovered North Zone Below Marble exhibits consistent, high-grade veining approximately 200 m north of the current underground mine. The veining architecture is similar to the Main Zone, known for its consistently higher-grade ore. This discovery remains open at depth and along strike.

"Additionally, infill drilling in the Eastern Extension of the Main Zone has continued to demonstrate consistent veining and gold endowment through the zone. The Main Zone remains unbound and further extension is expected as appropriate drill platforms become available as mining progresses into the area.

"Lastly, exploration in the larger Aurora Zone has successfully identified wide gold-bearing veins at depth and to the east, approximately 180 m along strike of current mining operations. These intercepts reinforce Aurora's potential for extended delivery of bulk tonnage."

2024 Björkdal Near Mine Focus

Near mine exploration through 2024 has focused on three extension areas of the Björkdal deposit. 2023 exploration focused on veining to the north of Aurora above the marble horizon however with some keen incites from Björkdal geologists, the focus moved to below marble where, with targeting success, a significant portion of drilling through 2024 has continued.

Further to the south and along the eastern flank of the mine, the eastern extension of Main Zone has been a major source of exploration success and Reserve growth over the past years. In 2024, drilling in this area continued with an infill program targeting previously identified Inferred resources.

Additionally, and as appropriate drilling horizons became available, drilling continued to test the extensions of Aurora to the east and at depth. (see Figure 1).

North Zone Below Marble

Since late 2023 a total of 14 holes have been drilled from underground workings to the northwest intercepting a series of quartz veins. We are very excited that these veins are interpreted to be largely continuous through the tested areas and, in many instances, exhibit visible gold. Above the marble horizon, to the south of this discovery, the Aurora system was the dominant feature and veining directly below Aurora was sparse. Through analytical work, and forward modelling of kinematic indicators, Mandalay geologists came to the understanding that further north should be a conducive environment for gold endowment within the Björkdal deposit. This body of work also anticipates the presence of further fault structures at depth that mimic the important role in mineralisation that the Björkdal shear plays through much of the deposit. This means that the veining with the North Zone Below Marble domain is likely to exhibit larger vertical extents.

Within the 14 holes drilled, a total of 193 significant sample composites have been assayed across 18 veins currently interpreted. In addition to these stated drilling highlights, this program has also produced 43.9 grams per tonne gold over a length of 1.10 m (ETW 0.71 m in MU24-006, 6.1 grams per tonne gold over a length of 3.85 m (ETW 3.62 m in MU24-008 and 42.9 grams per tonne gold over a length of 0.80 m (ETW 0.69 m in MU24-024. (Figure 2.)

Core drilled during the program has been oriented so that further structural analyses can be undertaken. Veining is shown to be largely vertical to northwest dipping in geometry and consists largely of quartz with varying amounts of scheelite, tsumoite and of course, visible gold (Figure 3).

Unfortunatly the drill rigs used for this campaign were limited in their drill capacity and many of the drill holes ended within the mineral domain, hence the domain is still open further to the northwest, southwest and at depth. As we progress underground development deeper within Aurora, more appropriate drilling platforms will be made available to ensure greater extent and ideal orientations maximised. Drilling to test the limits of this new domain is expected to commence in 2025.

Main Zone Infill Drilling (part of Eastern Extension)

The Björkdal deposit is split into a number of domains based on mineralisation characteristics. Main Zone has been a consistent source of higher-grade ore since underground production commenced in 2008. Veining within the domain terminates at its upper extent at the Björkdal shear however it is open down plunge to the east. Since 2021, Main Zone has been explored and extended to the east through a series of drilling campaigns. In 2024, an infill drilling program was executed targeting the Inferred resource discovered in 2023. The drilling confirmed gold bearing veins that are typical of the Main Zone with encouraging assay results returned. Some highlights, additional to the previously stated, are 16.8 grams per tonne gold over a length of 3.1 m (ETW 0.8 m in MU24-018 and 59.3 grams per tonne gold over a length of 0.40 m (ETW 0.35 m in MU24-022. (Figure 4)

The veining within the infill drilling presents as the characteristic sub vertical sheeted arrays with some crosscutting veining evident. Mineralization also looks typical of Main Zone with visible gold located in a number of intercepts alongside sulphide minerals such at pyrite and pyrrhotite with scheelite and bismuth telluride compounds also present.

Due to the eastward plunge of Main Zone and the positioning of mine development, the further testing of veining becomes difficult with less desirable angles of intercept when targeting above 250 metres from development, therefore further extension drilling awaits mine development progression and dedicated drilling positions. The deposit however does not show signs of lessening grade and it is still open down plunge to the east.

Aurora Deeps

Since production began from Aurora in 2018, the Aurora domain has been a significant source of bulk tonnage for Björkdal with some stopes extending to over 10 metres in width. At the heart of the domain is the Aurora orebody itself which is hosted within a pre-existing shear and consists of a range mineralisation characteristics with gold bearing veinlet arrays grading to massive quartz veins. This orebody is accompanied both in the hanging and footwall by northwest dipping quartz veins that also carry gold.

The 2024 drilling campaign looked to extend Aurora mineralisation to the east. This program was successful in finding eastward continuation approximately 200 metres from current development. Two intercepts standout as significant grades within this area and are likely to be the continuation of Aurora mineralisation. These are 3.4 grams per tonne gold over 7.40 m (ETW 3.70 m) in MU24-004 and 3.9 grams per tonne gold over 2.70 m (ETW 1.70 m) in MU24-001. (Figure 6.)

Consistent with Aurora, the veining is of greater width then other domains within Björkdal and exhibits free gold within quartz (Figure 7). In general, however there is a lower amount of veining surrounding the Aurora intercepts at this point. Continued drilling will look to infill and further extend Aurora to the east.

In 2025 Mandalay will continue to explore both the underground northern and eastern extensions of the Björkdal deposit into these areas of high potential as appropriate drill horizons become available. This near mine exploration will be accompanied by further surface drilling as Mandalay builds its knowledge around the exciting and expanding Storheden and Norrberget deposits (reported in April and May of 2024) that have the potential

to be significant additions to Björkdal's future.

Drilling and Assaying

At Björkdal, all diamond drill core was logged and sampled by Björkdal geologists. Exploration drill hole samples were sent to CRS Laboratories Oy ("CRS") in Kempele, Finland for sample preparation and assaying.

Assaying was conducted utilizing the Pal1000 cyanide leaching processes. Mandalay's rigorous QA/QC program included the use of standard reference samples, blanks, duplicates, repeats, and internal laboratory quality assurance procedures. (see March 30, 2023, Technical Report entitled "Technical Report on the Björkdal Gold Mine, Sweden", available on SEDAR ( ), which contains a complete description of drilling, sampling, and assaying procedures).

Qualified Person:

Chris Davis, Vice President of Operational Geology and Exploration at Mandalay Resources, is a Chartered Professional of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (MAusIMM CP(Geo)), as well as a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists (MAIG) and a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101. He has reviewed and approved the technical and scientific information provided in this release.

About Mandalay Resources Corporation

Mandalay Resources is a Canadian-based natural resource company with producing assets in Australia (Costerfield gold-antimony mine) and Sweden (Björkdal gold mine), with projects in Chile

and Canada under closure or development status. The Company is focused on growing its production and reducing costs to generate significant positive cashflow. Mandalay is committed to operating safely and in an environmentally responsible manner, while developing a high level of community and employee engagement.

Mandalay's mission is to create shareholder value through the profitable operation and continuing the regional exploration program, at both its Costerfield and Björkdal mines. Currently, the Company's main objective is to continue mining the high-grade Youle vein at Costerfield, bring online the deeper Shepherd veins, both of which will continue to supply high-grade ore to the processing plant, and to extend Youle Mineral Reserves. At Björkdal, the Company will aim to increase production from the Aurora Zone and other higher-grade areas in the coming years, in order to maximize profit margins from the mine.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the exploration and development potential of the exploration results disclosed. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements depending on, among other things, changes in commodity prices and general market and economic conditions. The factors identified above are not intended to represent a complete list of the factors that could affect

Mandalay.

March 28, 2024, a copy of which is available under Mandalay's profile at . In addition, there can be no assurance that any Inferred resources that are discovered as a result of additional drilling will ever be upgraded to proven or probable reserves. Although Mandalay has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ

Appendix

Table 1.

Significant Intercepts from the North Zone Below Marble drilling program.

DRILL HOLE ID FROM (M) TO (M) INTERVAL (M) ESTIMATED TRUE WIDTH (M) AU GRADE (G/T) AU (G/T) OVER MIN. 1M WIDTH MU23-042 10.90 11.85 0.95 0.48 3.1 1.5 MU23-042 30.30 33.40 3.10 1.06 1.7 1.7 MU23-042 36.00 36.75 0.75 0.61 3.5 2.1 MU23-042 109.60 110.15 0.55 0.28 2.6 0.7 MU23-042 418.40 419.50 1.10 0.55 2.5 1.4 MU23-042 451.20 452.40 1.20 0.60 0.8 0.5 MU23-043 15.35 15.85 0.50 0.38 1.6 0.6 MU23-043 18.00 18.35 0.35 0.35 7.6 2.6 MU23-043 21.15 22.10 0.95 0.54 1.2 0.7 MU23-043 204.15 205.30 1.15 0.39 2.8 1.1 MU23-044 12.60 13.10 0.50 0.38 8.5 3.2 MU23-044 17.40 18.05 0.65 0.65 2.2 1.4 MU23-044 31.90 33.80 1.90 1.22 13.7 13.7 MU23-044 168.00 169.20 1.20 0.41 5.8 2.4 MU23-044 201.00 201.50 0.50 0.35 4.4 1.5 MU23-044 250.75 251.30 0.55 0.35 2.8 1.0 MU23-044 253.45 256.15 2.70 0.70 4.4 3.1 MU23-044 262.70 263.10 0.40 0.28 4.8 1.3 MU23-044 309.60 310.20 0.60 0.39 2.7 1.0 MU23-044 380.10 381.00 0.90 0.45 1.4 0.6 MU23-044 424.70 426.20 1.50 1.30 1.1 1.1 MU23-044 427.55 428.00 0.45 0.26 3.5 0.9 MU23-044 482.90 483.55 0.65 0.59 12.7 7.5 MU23-044 523.10 523.60 0.50 0.35 2.0 0.7 MU23-044 529.10 531.75 2.65 2.29 6.3 6.3 MU23-044 534.45 535.30 0.85 0.70 0.8 0.6 MU23-044 539.70 540.35 0.65 0.56 1.9 1.0 MU23-044 540.85 541.35 0.50 0.43 1.6 0.7 MU23-044 542.75 543.30 0.55 0.45 2.0 0.9 MU23-044 544.20 548.40 4.20 3.22 3.2 3.2 MU23-044 549.30 550.00 0.70 0.54 1.0 0.5 MU23-044 556.40 557.35 0.95 0.32 2.0 0.6 MU23-044 562.00 562.50 0.50 0.47 19.5 9.2 MU23-044 594.85 595.60 0.75 0.43 1.3 0.6 MU23-058 81.70 82.15 0.45 0.29 2.9 0.8 MU23-058 141.60 142.70 1.10 0.52 5.5 2.9 MU23-058 228.05 229.70 1.65 0.83 2.3 1.9 MU23-058 239.80 241.20 1.40 0.24 21.7 5.2 MU23-058 246.50 247.65 1.15 0.58 15.3 8.9 MU23-058 259.80 260.45 0.65 0.22 3.7 0.8 MU23-058 268.80 269.40 0.60 0.50 125.0 62.5 MU23-058 273.60 274.00 0.40 0.31 5.9 1.8 MU23-058 306.00 309.15 3.15 2.02 2.6 2.6 MU23-058 357.65 360.60 2.95 1.25 2.9 2.9 MU23-058 378.10 378.60 0.50 0.41 3.8 1.6 MU23-058 401.30 402.10 0.80 0.40 1.3 0.5 MU23-059 252.10 253.00 0.90 0.69 9.3 6.4 MU23-059 284.50 285.40 0.90 0.52 1.6 0.8 MU23-059 346.60 347.00 0.40 0.33 8.2 2.7 MU23-059 366.60 367.50 0.90 0.82 1.9 1.5 MU23-059 373.10 373.70 0.60 0.46 1.6 0.7 MU23-059 404.85 405.60 0.75 0.53 21.9 11.6 MU23-059 417.50 418.75 1.25 1.02 3.3 3.3 MU23-059 439.05 439.60 0.55 0.48 1.9 0.9 MU23-059 467.20 467.90 0.70 0.54 8.6 4.6 MU23-059 494.15 495.00 0.85 0.73 1.0 0.7 MU23-059 495.85 496.50 0.65 0.56 1.6 0.9 MU23-059 506.85 508.75 1.90 1.46 4.5 4.5 MU23-059 543.55 544.00 0.45 0.34 2.8 1.0 MU23-059 559.40 560.00 0.60 0.49 7.3 3.6 MU23-059 564.50 565.60 1.10 0.95 0.8 0.8 MU23-059 567.50 568.10 0.60 0.52 2.9 1.5 MU23-059 591.35 592.30 0.95 0.48 2.4 1.1 MU23-061 173.00 173.70 0.70 0.78 2.5 1.9 MU23-061 239.40 240.00 0.60 0.46 10.5 4.8 MU23-061 332.15 333.00 0.85 0.65 3.0 1.9 MU23-061 403.65 404.50 0.85 0.55 1.0 0.5 MU23-061 407.90 408.35 0.45 0.29 2.9 0.8 MU23-061 479.10 479.60 0.50 0.43 1.5 0.6 MU23-061 482.70 483.50 0.80 0.51 2.0 1.0 MU23-061 549.20 550.15 0.95 0.50 2.1 1.1 MU24-006 121.70 122.35 0.65 0.42 6.2 2.6 MU24-006 224.55 225.45 0.90 0.58 1.2 0.7 MU24-006 304.30 304.80 0.50 0.32 1.9 0.6 MU24-006 334.40 335.70 1.30 1.13 0.9 0.9 MU24-006 354.70 355.80 1.10 0.71 43.9 31.0 MU24-006 522.90 523.60 0.70 0.61 1.3 0.8 MU24-006 559.60 562.00 2.40 2.08 1.4 1.4 MU24-006 570.20 570.95 0.75 0.57 5.3 3.0 MU24-006 588.05 588.65 0.60 0.56 9.1 5.1 MU24-007 59.95 61.10 1.15 0.49 1.2 0.6 MU24-007 83.30 84.00 0.70 0.54 1.3 0.7 MU24-007 414.10 415.00 0.90 0.64 1.3 0.8 MU24-007 417.20 417.85 0.65 0.59 3.0 1.8 MU24-007 423.10 423.70 0.60 0.54 1.6 0.8 MU24-007 424.80 429.20 4.40 3.99 1.4 1.4 MU24-007 437.40 437.90 0.50 0.43 6.1 2.7 MU24-007 441.00 441.60 0.60 0.52 2.1 1.1 MU24-007 459.50 460.40 0.90 0.58 1.2 0.7 MU24-007 515.60 516.45 0.85 0.65 1.4 0.9 MU24-007 520.05 520.95 0.90 0.58 8.0 4.6 MU24-007 563.10 564.00 0.90 0.64 7.4 4.7 MU24-008 50.00 50.90 0.90 0.69 1.0 0.7 MU24-008 272.25 272.80 0.55 0.48 1.1 0.5 MU24-008 278.15 279.00 0.85 0.55 0.9 0.5 MU24-008 329.00 329.55 0.55 0.35 3.4 1.2 MU24-008 349.50 350.10 0.60 0.39 2.0 0.8 MU24-008 434.50 435.40 0.90 0.58 0.9 0.5 MU24-008 580.85 581.45 0.60 0.54 1.2 0.6 MU24-008 614.50 618.35 3.85 3.62 6.1 6.1 MU24-008 621.00 621.80 0.80 0.57 1.7 1.0 MU24-009 216.35 217.10 0.75 0.57 4.5 2.6 MU24-009 229.35 230.30 0.95 0.73 2.6 1.9 MU24-009 260.40 261.35 0.95 0.73 2.0 1.5 MU24-009 290.60 291.40 0.80 0.61 2.9 1.8 MU24-009 307.60 309.20 1.60 1.03 1.2 1.2 MU24-009 312.90 313.60 0.70 0.40 10.5 4.2 MU24-009 327.05 328.00 0.95 0.32 6.9 2.2 MU24-009 376.80 377.70 0.90 0.52 25.0 12.9 MU24-009 404.70 405.30 0.60 0.39 1.3 0.5 MU24-009 483.00 483.80 0.80 0.61 0.8 0.5 MU24-009 492.45 493.00 0.55 0.48 1.9 0.9 MU24-009 568.30 569.00 0.70 0.35 4.0 1.4 MU24-010 185.40 186.30 0.90 0.64 4.2 2.7 MU24-010 199.00 200.30 1.30 0.55 5.4 3.0 MU24-010 255.25 255.95 0.70 0.49 2.5 1.3 MU24-010 274.35 275.25 0.90 0.69 1.7 1.2 MU24-010 329.05 329.75 0.70 0.40 3.4 1.4 MU24-010 355.85 356.55 0.70 0.54 9.3 5.0 MU24-010 412.00 412.70 0.70 0.49 1.9 0.9 MU24-010 414.40 415.00 0.60 0.46 2.8 1.3 MU24-010 416.60 417.80 1.20 0.92 15.0 13.8 MU24-010 486.15 486.90 0.75 0.57 0.9 0.5 MU24-010 517.75 518.90 1.15 0.94 178.9 168.5 MU24-010 522.70 523.30 0.60 0.52 2.6 1.4 MU24-010 528.00 529.80 1.80 1.63 4.1 4.1 MU24-010 539.20 543.10 3.90 2.76 39.6 39.6 MU24-010 558.20 559.20 1.00 0.57 1.1 0.6 MU24-010 566.20 566.70 0.50 0.25 2.0 0.5 MU24-010 572.40 573.00 0.60 0.30 9.7 2.9 MU24-023 48.70 49.40 0.70 0.45 3.8 1.7 MU24-023 232.10 232.90 0.80 0.51 1.1 0.5 MU24-023 490.50 491.20 0.70 0.45 1.1 0.5 MU24-023 501.40 502.00 0.60 0.46 1.2 0.5 MU24-023 523.15 523.80 0.65 0.56 1.1 0.6 MU24-023 532.00 532.90 0.90 0.64 3.7 2.3 MU24-023 535.90 536.40 0.50 0.43 1.9 0.8 MU24-023 541.60 545.25 3.65 3.16 2.7 2.7 MU24-023 566.30 567.50 1.20 0.77 2.4 1.8 MU24-023 575.75 576.50 0.75 0.53 1.8 1.0 MU24-023 578.40 579.10 0.70 0.49 1.6 0.8 MU24-023 586.25 588.15 1.90 1.22 5.9 5.9 MU24-024 275.10 276.00 0.90 0.58 7.7 4.4 MU24-024 408.70 409.50 0.80 0.69 43.0 29.8 MU24-024 485.00 485.80 0.80 0.69 69.4 48.1 MU24-024 497.50 498.00 0.50 0.25 7.7 1.9 MU24-024 507.80 508.80 1.00 0.77 1.8 1.4 MU24-024 579.50 581.40 1.90 1.46 2.3 2.3 MU24-024 587.00 587.60 0.60 0.56 7.3 4.1 MU24-024 594.00 595.40 1.40 1.21 2.9 2.9 MU24-025 231.00 231.65 0.65 0.33 5.5 1.8 MU24-025 298.95 299.50 0.55 0.39 3.2 1.2 MU24-025 357.00 357.90 0.90 0.58 2.0 1.1 MU24-025 370.70 371.30 0.60 0.46 1.1 0.5

Notes: 1. Where true widths are greater than 1m, grades are not diluted and are presented as the grade over the composite true width. 2. Composites that are below 0.5 g/t Au when diluted to 1 m are not reported in this table.

Table 2. Significant Intercepts from the Main Zone infill drilling program.

DRILL HOLE ID FROM (M) TO (M) INTERVAL (M) ESTIMATED TRUE WIDTH (M) AU GRADE (G/T) AU (G/T) OVER MIN. 1M WIDTH MU24-018 68.70 69.30 0.60 0.52 3.8 2.0 MU24-018 108.70 109.20 0.50 0.43 22.9 9.9 MU24-018 128.85 129.20 0.35 0.30 3.3 1.0 MU24-018 145.50 146.50 1.00 0.77 7.6 5.8 MU24-018 150.90 151.70 0.80 0.61 0.8 0.5 MU24-018 156.80 157.30 0.50 0.43 9.6 4.1 MU24-018 164.80 165.60 0.80 0.61 9.4 5.8 MU24-018 180.50 181.25 0.75 0.48 1.7 0.8 MU24-018 192.60 193.50 0.90 0.58 3.0 1.7 MU24-018 195.50 196.40 0.90 0.58 1.3 0.7 MU24-018 199.00 200.00 1.00 0.64 2.1 1.3 MU24-018 201.00 201.90 0.90 0.58 0.9 0.5 MU24-018 212.00 213.00 1.00 0.94 1.1 1.0 MU24-018 219.20 220.00 0.80 0.73 2.1 1.5 MU24-018 259.40 260.30 0.90 0.78 0.9 0.7 MU24-018 262.60 265.70 3.10 0.80 16.8 13.5 MU24-018 290.15 292.00 1.85 1.60 115.8 115.8 MU24-018 295.00 299.00 4.00 3.76 1.2 1.2 MU24-018 320.20 321.50 1.30 0.84 1.6 1.3 MU24-019 81.00 82.10 1.10 1.03 9.9 9.9 MU24-019 119.80 121.40 1.60 1.03 6.9 6.9 MU24-019 154.00 156.25 2.25 1.95 3.1 3.1 MU24-019 169.05 170.10 1.05 0.91 1.9 1.7 MU24-019 182.35 184.20 1.85 0.93 7.7 7.2 MU24-019 195.70 198.50 2.80 1.80 1.9 1.9 MU24-019 204.00 204.50 0.50 0.38 12.0 4.6 MU24-019 221.75 224.30 2.55 1.64 2.1 2.1 MU24-019 251.30 251.90 0.60 0.46 1.9 0.9 MU24-019 255.10 255.80 0.70 0.54 1.7 0.9 MU24-019 291.60 292.20 0.60 0.52 2.3 1.2 MU24-019 302.35 302.85 0.50 0.17 67.6 11.6 MU24-020 134.00 134.40 0.40 0.20 12.1 2.4 MU24-020 147.60 148.15 0.55 0.52 2.3 1.2 MU24-020 157.00 159.30 2.30 1.48 1.0 1.0 MU24-020 174.20 177.00 2.80 1.80 4.9 4.9 MU24-020 183.60 184.45 0.85 0.65 1.9 1.2 MU24-020 188.65 189.20 0.55 0.42 1.4 0.6 MU24-020 190.00 191.00 1.00 0.77 4.4 3.4 MU24-020 201.90 202.50 0.60 0.46 1.2 0.6 MU24-020 208.90 211.00 2.10 1.97 1.0 1.0 MU24-020 235.75 237.60 1.85 0.63 6.3 4.0 MU24-020 264.65 266.20 1.55 1.34 43.0 43.0 MU24-021 81.00 82.00 1.00 0.87 1.4 1.2 MU24-021 101.80 102.60 0.80 0.69 1.2 0.8 MU24-021 119.60 120.55 0.95 0.82 12.0 9.9 MU24-021 191.85 192.75 0.90 0.78 1.1 0.8 MU24-021 197.00 198.00 1.00 0.87 1.0 0.9 MU24-021 209.00 209.70 0.70 0.61 9.9 6.0 MU24-021 219.50 220.10 0.60 0.52 3.8 2.0 MU24-021 233.70 234.30 0.60 0.52 21.4 11.1 MU24-021 263.30 264.10 0.80 0.69 1.0 0.7 MU24-022 194.10 194.50 0.40 0.35 59.3 20.5 MU24-022 230.00 231.00 1.00 0.87 1.5 1.3 MU24-022 254.00 255.00 1.00 0.87 1.7 1.4 MU24-022 284.00 285.00 1.00 0.87 0.8 0.7

Notes: 1. Where true widths are greater than 1 m, grades are not diluted and are presented as the grade over the composite true width. 2. Composites that are below 0.5 g/t Au when diluted to 1 m are not reported in this table.

Table 3. Significant Intercepts from the Aurora Extension drilling program.

DRILL HOLE ID FROM (M) TO (M) INTERVAL (M) ESTIMATED TRUE WIDTH (M) AU GRADE (G/T) AU (G/T) OVER MIN. 1M WIDTH MU23-053 411.90 414.15 2.25 1.92 3.8 3.8 MU23-053 433.00 434.00 1.00 0.85 0.9 0.7 MU23-053 436.15 437.15 1.00 0.85 1.9 1.6 MU23-054 257.55 258.20 0.65 0.22 3.7 0.8 MU23-054 265.40 266.10 0.70 0.24 3.2 0.8 MU23-054 339.50 340.00 0.50 0.17 7.8 1.3 MU23-054 403.30 406.55 3.25 1.63 1.9 1.9 MU23-054 463.00 463.80 0.80 0.40 4.6 1.8 MU23-055 246.70 247.20 0.50 0.32 8.0 2.6 MU23-055 266.30 267.20 0.90 0.58 1.2 0.7 MU23-055 298.35 298.75 0.40 0.14 31.3 4.4 MU23-055 341.00 342.10 1.10 0.55 1.2 0.7 MU23-055 348.85 350.40 1.55 0.78 3.2 2.5 MU23-055 417.30 418.35 1.05 0.67 1.7 1.2 MU23-056 264.10 265.90 1.80 0.61 1.9 1.1 MU23-056 430.15 431.45 1.30 0.55 57.3 31.5 MU23-056 435.50 436.15 0.65 0.50 17.6 8.8 MU23-056 462.00 462.90 0.90 0.57 2.4 1.4 MU23-056 488.80 489.10 0.30 0.19 4.6 0.9 MU23-057 296.40 296.90 0.50 0.25 2.5 0.6 MU23-057 373.00 373.70 0.70 0.54 2.0 1.1 MU23-057 476.50 477.10 0.60 0.16 3.6 0.6 MU24-001 124.40 125.40 1.00 0.50 2.2 1.1 MU24-001 325.20 327.60 2.40 1.70 3.9 3.9 MU24-001 416.00 416.55 0.55 0.50 1.5 0.8 MU24-002 64.10 64.80 0.70 0.61 1.3 0.8 MU24-002 346.60 347.20 0.60 0.52 4.4 2.3 MU24-003 19.40 20.00 0.60 0.34 13.3 4.6 MU24-003 154.30 155.30 1.00 0.64 0.8 0.5 MU24-003 331.00 331.85 0.85 0.60 1.6 1.0 MU24-003 442.60 443.60 1.00 0.77 1.4 1.0 MU24-004 18.75 19.10 0.35 0.25 42.7 10.6 MU24-004 73.05 74.05 1.00 0.34 1.5 0.5 MU24-004 296.65 296.95 0.30 0.15 5.6 0.8 MU24-004 344.80 352.20 7.40 3.70 3.4 3.4 MU24-004 390.45 390.80 0.35 0.15 3.6 0.5 MU24-004 400.50 400.80 0.30 0.15 46.3 6.9 MU24-004 434.70 435.00 0.30 0.13 10.8 1.4 MU24-004 465.00 465.40 0.40 0.28 2.5 0.7 MU24-005 22.80 23.60 0.80 0.51 1.2 0.6 MU24-005 410.80 411.30 0.50 0.25 32.2 8.1 MU24-005 418.40 419.00 0.60 0.34 3.4 1.2 MU24-005 425.70 426.60 0.90 0.31 1.6 0.5 MU24-005 437.75 438.55 0.80 0.21 2.7 0.6 MU24-005 449.80 450.80 1.00 0.17 4.4 0.8 MU24-005 484.50 485.50 1.00 0.34 3.4 1.2 MU24-026 160.90 161.90 1.00 0.50 1.7 0.9 MU24-027 37.00 37.50 0.50 0.25 2.3 0.6 MU24-027 127.00 128.00 1.00 0.50 1.3 0.6 MU24-027 139.00 144.60 5.60 2.80 1.2 1.2 MU24-028 25.00 26.00 1.00 0.50 1.6 0.8 MU24-028 385.30 386.00 0.70 0.35 5.8 2.0 MU24-029 17.80 18.70 0.90 0.45 1.6 0.7 MU24-029 24.10 24.70 0.60 0.30 2.6 0.8 MU24-029 63.00 65.00 2.00 1.00 4.5 4.5 MU24-029 71.30 72.30 1.00 0.50 1.8 0.9 MU24-029 103.10 105.10 2.00 1.00 5.1 5.1 MU24-029 332.30 333.30 1.00 0.50 3.9 2.0 MU24-029 427.60 428.60 1.00 0.50 2.3 1.2

Notes: 3. Where true widths are greater than 1 m, grades are not diluted and are presented as the grade over the composite true width. 4. Composites that are below 0.5 g/t Au when diluted to 1 m are not reported in this table.

Table 4. Drill Hole Collar Details

DRILL PROGRAM DRILL HOLE ID NORTHING EASTING ELEVATION DEPTH DIP AZIMUTH DATE COMPLETE NORTH ZONE BELOW MARBLE MU23-042 763282 7213197 -282 599.30 -38.4 348.0 13-Oct-23 NORTH ZONE BELOW MARBLE MU23-043 763281 7213196 -282 580.00 -36.0 313.0 23-Aug-23 NORTH ZONE BELOW MARBLE MU23-044 763281 7213197 -282 605.10 -38.3 333.2 18-Sep-23 NORTH ZONE BELOW MARBLE MU23-058 763299 7213282 -386 438.10 -16.1 305.9 21-Dec-23 NORTH ZONE BELOW MARBLE MU23-059 763299 7213282 -386 600.00 -25.2 314.0 1-Dec-23 NORTH ZONE BELOW MARBLE MU23-061 763300 7213283 -386 596.60 -30.8 321.3 15-Jan-24 NORTH ZONE BELOW MARBLE MU24-006 763299 7213281 -386 596.60 -17.1 300.0 12-Feb-24 NORTH ZONE BELOW MARBLE MU24-007 763289 7213274 -385 619.65 -12.1 297.3 22-Mar-24 NORTH ZONE BELOW MARBLE MU24-008 763289 7213276 -386 623.60 -28.1 319.7 26-May-24 NORTH ZONE BELOW MARBLE MU24-009 763289 7213275 -385 630.60 -8.2 297.9 30-Apr-24 NORTH ZONE BELOW MARBLE MU24-010 763289 7213276 -385 579.20 -19.1 310.0 3-Mar-24 NORTH ZONE BELOW MARBLE MU24-023 763289 7213275 -385 629.45 -9.3 294.0 10-Aug-24 NORTH ZONE BELOW MARBLE MU24-024 763290 7213276 -386 611.70 -25.2 315.1 8-Sep-24 NORTH ZONE BELOW MARBLE MU24-025 763289 7213275 -386 630.10 -23.6 304.8 18-Jun-24 MAIN ZONE INFILL MU24-018 764418 7213272 -373 336.10 -28.5 345.9 4-May-24 MAIN ZONE INFILL MU24-019 764418 7213272 -373 303.30 -34.1 353.5 11-May-24 MAIN ZONE INFILL MU24-020 764418 7213272 -373 399.20 -27.9 356.2 29-May-24 MAIN ZONE INFILL MU24-021 764418 7213272 -373 270.20 -34.2 2.2 12-Jun-24 MAIN ZONE INFILL MU24-022 764418 7213272 -373 300.00 -27.0 15.9 19-Jun-24 AURORA EXTENION MU23-053 763715 7213333 -232 462.30 -46.3 2.0 30-Aug-23 AURORA EXTENION MU23-054 763714 7213334 -231 471.40 -42.3 5.0 15-Sep-23 AURORA EXTENION MU23-055 763715 7213334 -232 450.30 -39.9 3.6 27-Sep-23 AURORA EXTENION MU23-056 763715 7213334 -232 501.10 -41.4 12.4 14-Oct-23 AURORA EXTENION MU23-057 763715 7213333 -232 501.20 -39.9 16.9 29-Oct-23 AURORA EXTENION MU24-001 763732 7213324 -315 500.00 -35.4 8.0 21-Dec-23 AURORA EXTENION MU24-002 763731 7213324 -315 351.30 -22.8 14.0 2-Jan-24 AURORA EXTENION MU24-003 763732 7213324 -315 505.00 -36.0 15.5 23-Jan-24 AURORA EXTENION MU24-004 763731 7213324 -315 483.00 -29.6 18.3 8-Feb-24 AURORA EXTENION MU24-005 763730 7213322 -315 504.30 -31.8 22.3 15-Jan-24 AURORA EXTENION MU24-026 763711 7213333 -340 450.20 -33.1 20.9 11-Jul-24 AURORA EXTENION MU24-027 763711 7213333 -340 500.20 -33.5 27.4 21-Aug-24 AURORA EXTENION MU24-028 763712 7213334 -340 402.30 -24.4 28.1 1-Sep-24 AURORA EXTENION MU24-029 763712 7213334 -340 499.90 -30.7 25.3 23-Sep-24

Notes: 1. Coordinate System: SWEREF 99

SOURCE Mandalay Resources Corporation

