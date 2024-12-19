US Federal Reserve cuts interest rates by 25 basis points on Wednesday

(MENAFN) The US Federal Reserve cut the benchmark policy rate by 25 basis points on Wednesday, lowering it to a range of 4.25 percent-4.50 percent, as widely anticipated. This decision was supported by 11 members of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), with one dissenting vote from Beth M. Hammack, who argued that rates should remain unchanged. The move reflects the Fed’s ongoing adjustments to support the amid evolving conditions.



While the US economy continues to grow at a steady pace, the Fed noted that market conditions have eased somewhat. Unemployment remains low, but it has increased slightly. The central bank also highlighted that inflation, although closer to its 2 percent target, remains elevated, signaling that the inflationary pressures are still a concern.



The Fed reiterated its commitment to balancing risks and achieving its dual mandate of maximum employment and stable inflation. It emphasized that future rate adjustments would be based on incoming economic data and evolving conditions. The central bank remains cautious in its approach, aiming to navigate the complexities of economic growth and inflation control.



According to the latest data, headline inflation in the US rose for the second consecutive month to 2.7 percent in November. In its "dot plot," the Fed signaled that it plans to cut rates only twice more in 2025. Additionally, the Fed revised its GDP growth forecast for 2024 upward to 2.5 percent, up from the previous projection of 2 percent, reflecting improved economic expectations.

