Transaction volume of mergers, acquisitions in Türkiye reaches USD5.5B in 11 months

(MENAFN) The transaction volume of mergers and acquisitions (M&A) in Türkiye reached USD5.5 billion from January to November 2024, more than doubling from the previous year, according to a report from KPMG Türkiye. Including undisclosed transactions, the total estimated transaction volume for the first 11 months of 2024 amounted to USD9.4 billion, up from USD7.3 billion during the same period in 2023.



The number of transactions stood at 424 by the end of November, slightly down from 486 in 2023. However, KPMG Türkiye predicts further growth in M&A activity, driven by increasing interest in sectors such as technology, media, telecommunications, energy, industrial production, and automotive. Technology, media, and telecommunications led all sectors in terms of both transaction volume and numbers during 2024.



On the global stage, M&A transactions reached USD2.7 trillion, reflecting a 13 percent increase in volume, although the number of transactions decreased to 44,000 from 51,000 in the previous year. Despite the decline in the number of deals, larger-scale investments have become more prominent both in Türkiye and worldwide.



One of the major deals in Türkiye involved the acquisition of e-commerce giant Hepsiburada by Kazakhstan’s Kaspi.kz for USD1.1 billion, securing a 65 percent stake, marking the only mega transaction exceeding USD1 billion in 2024. The energy sector also saw significant acquisitions, including the USD225.5 million purchase of mining firm Polimetal Madencilik by UK-based ACG Metals. Foreign investors targeted sectors such as transportation, pharmaceuticals, healthcare, industrial production, and automotive in 2024.

