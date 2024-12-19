عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Alliance Witan PLC - Net Asset Value


12/19/2024 7:16:12 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ALLIANCE WITAN PLC

At the close of business on Wednesday 18 December 2024:

The Company's NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Par, was

- excluding income, 1286.7p

- including income, 1283.1p

The Company's NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Fair Value, was

- excluding income,

- including income,

For further information, please contact: -

Juniper Partners Limited
Tel. +44 (0)131 378 0500

Notes

  • Net Asset Values are calculated in accordance with published accounting policies and AIC guidelines.
  • The fair value of the Company's fixed loan notes is calculated by reference to a benchmark gilt.
  • The dividend of 6.73p, due to be paid on 27 December 2024, has been deducted from each of the 'including income' figures cited above as from 28 November 2024, being the date upon which the Company's shares went ex-dividend.

    MENAFN19122024004107003653ID1109011778


    • GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

    Legal Disclaimer:
    MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

    Tags

    Label

    Comments

    No comment

    Category

    Date

    More Stories

    Newsletter


    Search