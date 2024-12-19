Invaders Shell Central Part Of Kherson, One Wounded

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian fired on the central part of Kherson, injuring a 77-year-old woman.

This was reported in Telegram by the head of the Kherson RMA Roman Mrochko, Ukrinform reports.

“About an hour ago, the Russian occupiers fired on the central part of the city. As a result of this enemy attack, an elderly woman who was on the street at the time sustained concussion and explosive trauma,” Mrochko said.

He noted that doctors are examining the woman in the hospital .

Series of explosions heard in

As Ukrinform reported earlier, in the morning, Russian military dropped explosives from a drone on a man riding a bicycle in the Dniprovsky district of Kherson.