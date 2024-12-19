Azerbaijan, Türkiye Strengthen Interparliamentary Ties In Ankara

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Members of the Azerbaijan-Türkiye interparliamentary working group met with the friendship group of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye in Ankara, highlighting the enduring partnership between the two fraternal nations, Azernews reports.

The Press and Public Relations Department of Azerbaijan's Parliament reported that Shamil Ayrim, Head of the Türkiye -Azerbaijan interparliamentary friendship group, expressed satisfaction with the successful development of bilateral relations in all fields.

“I believe this visit will further strengthen the ties between our countries,” Ayrim stated.

Ahliman Amiraslanov, Chairman of the Health Committee of the Milli Majlis and head of the Azerbaijan Türkiye interparliamentary working group, emphasized the unparalleled nature of the relations between the two nations. Referring to President Ilham Aliyev's statements, he reiterated that the partnership is rooted in the guiding principle of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev:“One nation, two states.” Amiraslanov noted that cooperation between Azerbaijan and Türkiye continues to grow stronger across all sectors.

The meeting highlighted the unique role of parliaments in deepening ties between the countries.“Our legislative bodies contribute significantly to the strengthening of relations, with successful cooperation on both bilateral and international platforms,” participants said.

They underscored the importance of regular visits and communication between the friendship groups in fostering closer collaboration.

During the discussions, Azerbaijani representatives, including Eldar Guliyev, Musa Guliyev, Elshan Musayev, Agalar Valiyev, Heydar Asadov, and Elnara Akimova, alongside Turkish parliamentarians such as Orhan Erdem, Derya Ayaydın, Veysal Tipioğlu, Cüneyt Yüksel, Uğur Bayraktutan, Yusuf Beyazit, Vedat Bilgin, Cantürk Alagöz, and Ahmet Erbaş, shared their views on further enhancing interparliamentary relations and addressing issues of mutual interest. Both sides reiterated their commitment to strengthening the historic and strategic partnership.