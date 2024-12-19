Azerbaijan, Türkiye Strengthen Interparliamentary Ties In Ankara

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Akbar Novruz
Members of the Azerbaijan-Türkiye interparliamentary working
group met with the friendship group of the Grand National Assembly
of Türkiye in Ankara, highlighting the enduring partnership between
the two fraternal nations, Azernews reports.
The Press and Public Relations Department of Azerbaijan's
Parliament reported that Shamil Ayrim, Head of the Türkiye
-Azerbaijan interparliamentary friendship group, expressed
satisfaction with the successful development of bilateral relations
in all fields.
“I believe this visit will further strengthen the ties between
our countries,” Ayrim stated.
Ahliman Amiraslanov, Chairman of the Health Committee of the
Milli Majlis and head of the Azerbaijan Türkiye interparliamentary
working group, emphasized the unparalleled nature of the relations
between the two nations. Referring to President Ilham Aliyev's
statements, he reiterated that the partnership is rooted in the
guiding principle of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev:“One
nation, two states.” Amiraslanov noted that cooperation between
Azerbaijan and Türkiye continues to grow stronger across all
sectors.
The meeting highlighted the unique role of parliaments in
deepening ties between the countries.“Our legislative bodies
contribute significantly to the strengthening of relations, with
successful cooperation on both bilateral and international
platforms,” participants said.
They underscored the importance of regular visits and
communication between the friendship groups in fostering closer
collaboration.
During the discussions, Azerbaijani representatives, including
Eldar Guliyev, Musa Guliyev, Elshan Musayev, Agalar Valiyev, Heydar
Asadov, and Elnara Akimova, alongside Turkish parliamentarians such
as Orhan Erdem, Derya Ayaydın, Veysal Tipioğlu, Cüneyt Yüksel, Uğur
Bayraktutan, Yusuf Beyazit, Vedat Bilgin, Cantürk Alagöz, and Ahmet
Erbaş, shared their views on further enhancing interparliamentary
relations and addressing issues of mutual interest. Both sides
reiterated their commitment to strengthening the historic and
strategic partnership.
