Ali Asadov Congratulates Kyrgyzstan's New Prime Minister

12/19/2024 7:09:57 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan's Prime Minister, Ali Asadov, has sent a congratulatory letter to Adylbek Kasymaliyev on his appointment as the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic, Azernews reports.

The Cabinet of Ministers, the letter expressed satisfaction with the current level of traditional friendship and cooperation between Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan, which is built on common historical roots and spiritual values.

The letter also conveyed confidence that the strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan will continue to develop effectively and be enriched with new content and joint projects. Additionally, it emphasized the readiness for active cooperation to further develop mutually beneficial collaboration in all areas for the welfare of the brotherly peoples of both countries.

AzerNews

