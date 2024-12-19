Ali Asadov Congratulates Kyrgyzstan's New Prime Minister
Date
12/19/2024 7:09:57 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Azerbaijan's Prime Minister, Ali Asadov, has sent a
congratulatory letter to Adylbek Kasymaliyev on his appointment as
the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic,
Azernews reports.
The Cabinet of Ministers, the letter expressed satisfaction with
the current level of traditional friendship and cooperation between
Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan, which is built on common historical
roots and spiritual values.
The letter also conveyed confidence that the strategic
partnership between Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan will continue to
develop effectively and be enriched with new content and joint
projects. Additionally, it emphasized the readiness for active
cooperation to further develop mutually beneficial collaboration in
all areas for the welfare of the brotherly peoples of both
countries.
MENAFN19122024000195011045ID1109011708
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.