Kuwait Rescinds Citizenship Of 2,899 Individuals

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 19 (KUNA) -- The Supreme Committee to Investigate Kuwaiti Citizenship held a meeting on Thursday under the chairmanship of First Deputy Prime Minister, of Defense and Minister of Interior Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah, who is also head of the committee.

The of Interior said in a press release that the committee had decided to strip 2,899 individuals of Kuwaiti citizenship, pending referral to the cabinet. (end)

