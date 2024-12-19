عربي


Kuwait Rescinds Citizenship Of 2,899 Individuals


12/19/2024 7:07:21 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 19 (KUNA) -- The Supreme Committee to Investigate Kuwaiti Citizenship held a meeting on Thursday under the chairmanship of First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defense and Minister of Interior sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah, who is also head of the committee.
The Ministry of Interior said in a press release that the committee had decided to strip 2,899 individuals of Kuwaiti citizenship, pending referral to the cabinet. (end)
