Kuwait Rescinds Citizenship Of 2,899 Individuals
Date
12/19/2024 7:07:21 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Dec 19 (KUNA) -- The Supreme Committee to Investigate Kuwaiti Citizenship held a meeting on Thursday under the chairmanship of First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defense and Minister of Interior sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah, who is also head of the committee.
The Ministry of Interior said in a press release that the committee had decided to strip 2,899 individuals of Kuwaiti citizenship, pending referral to the cabinet. (end)
ajr
MENAFN19122024000071011013ID1109011668
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.