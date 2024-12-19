Fixing Of Coupon Rates - Nykredit Realkredit A/S

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) To Copenhagen



FIXING OF COUPON RATES 19 December 2024

Fixing of coupon rates effective from 1 January 2025

Effective from 1 January 2025, the coupon rates of floating-rate bonds issued by Nykredit Realkredit A/S and Totalkredit A/S will be adjusted.

Bonds with semi-annual interest rate fixing

The new coupon rates will apply from 1 January 2025 to 30 June 2025:

Uncapped bonds

DK0009538498, (32H), maturity in 2025, new rate as at 1 January 2025: 2.9369% pa

DK0009541609, (32G), maturity in 2026, new rate as at 1 January 2025: 2.8558% pa

DK0009547218, (32G), maturity in 2028, new rate as at 1 January 2025: 2.8558% pa

Bonds with quarterly interest rate fixing

The new coupon rates will apply from 1 January 2025 to 31 March 2025:

Uncapped bonds

DK0009518896, (32H), maturity in 2027, new rate as at 1 January 2025: 2.9639% pa

DK0009536443, (32H), maturity in 2025, new rate as at 1 January 2025: 2.8017% pa

DK0009536526, (32G), maturity in 2025, new rate as at 1 January 2025: 2.9436% pa

DK0009538225, (32H), maturity in 2025, new rate as at 1 January 2025: 2.9132% pa

DK0009539892, (32H), maturity in 2026, new rate as at 1 January 2025: 2.9436% pa

DK0009539975, (32H), maturity in 2026, new rate as at 1 January 2025: 3.0653% pa

DK0009540049, (32H), maturity in 2026, new rate as at 1 January 2025: 2.9031% pa

DK0009541369, (32H), maturity in 2025, new rate as at 1 January 2025: 2.8625% pa

DK0009541526, (32G), maturity in 2025, new rate as at 1 January 2025: 2.9639% pa

DK0009543142, (32H), maturity in 2026, new rate as at 1 January 2025: 2.9233% pa

DK0009543225, (32H), maturity in 2026, new rate as at 1 January 2025: 2.9132% pa

DK0009543308, (32H), maturity in 2026, new rate as at 1 January 2025: 2.9740% pa

DK0009543498, (32G), maturity in 2026, new rate as at 1 January 2025: 2.9842% pa

DK0009543811, (32H), maturity in 2025, new rate as at 1 January 2025: 2.8625% pa

DK0009545352, (32H), maturity in 2026, new rate as at 1 January 2025: 2.9132% pa

DK0009545436, (32G), maturity in 2026, new rate as at 1 January 2025: 3.0146% pa

DK0009546087, (32H), maturity in 2027, new rate as at 1 January 2025: 2.8625% pa

DK0009546160, (32H), maturity in 2027, new rate as at 1 January 2025: 2.8524% pa

DK0009546244, (32H), maturity in 2027, new rate as at 1 January 2025: 2.8321% pa

DK0009546327, (32G), maturity in 2027, new rate as at 1 January 2025: 2.8929% pa

DK0009547721, (32H), maturity in 2027, new rate as at 1 January 2025: 2.9639% pa

DK0009766446, (49D), maturity in 2038, new rate as at 1 January 2025: 2.7611% pa

DK0009769622, (21E), maturity in 2041, new rate as at 1 January 2025: 2.7611% pa

Questions may be directed to Investor Relations at ... or Press Officer Peter Klaaborg, tel +45 44 55 14 94.

Attachment

Fixing of coupon rates - Nykredit Realkredit - 20241219