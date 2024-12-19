Parker solar probe to make history as it reaches closest approach to the sun

(MENAFN) The Parker Solar Probe will soon reach the closest a human-made object has ever come to the sun. The probe, designed to study the corona, the outermost layer of the sun's atmosphere, was launched in August 2018 and has been steadily orbiting closer to the sun's surface since then, according to Nicki Rayl, NASA deputy director of heliophysics.



"It'll be inside the upper atmosphere of the sun, literally touching the star," according to Rayl. In November, the probe made its seventh and last flyby of Venus, using the planet's gravity to change its speed and direction before entering its final orbit around the sun.



"These cosmic catapults, where we pinball off of the various planets, allow a spacecraft to change its orbit without wasting a lot of fuel," Patricia Reiff, a professor of physics and astronomy at Rice University in Houston, stated ABC News. "If you want to get closer and closer to the sun, you have to slow yourself down, and that takes fuel. They don't have a lot of onboard fuel."



