Teamsters announce largest strike against amazon in U.S. history ahead of Christmas

(MENAFN) Workers at Amazon sites around the country will go on strike Thursday morning, according to the Teamsters, in what the union describes as the greatest walkout against the online shopping giant less than a week before Christmas. The Teamsters announced that the strike would begin early Thursday at multiple facilities, including New York City, Atlanta, three locations in Southern California, one in San Francisco, and one in Skokie, Illinois.



The Teamsters also announced that local unions would set up primary picket lines at hundreds of Amazon Fulfillment Centers across the country. In a news release, the union describes it as the "largest strike against Amazon in U.S. history" and claims that it comes after Amazon declined to bargain with Teamsters workers.



"If your package is delayed during the holidays, you can blame Amazon's insatiable greed," stated Teamsters General Leader Sean M. O'Brien in a statement. "We gave Amazon a clear deadline to come to the table and do right by our members. They ignored it."



